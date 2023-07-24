The National Asset Reconstruction Company Limited (NARCL) has acquired stressed loans from three companies aggregating Rs. 21,349 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23, the Finance Ministry said in response to a question in Parliament on July 24. The stressed assets were acquired from Jaypee Infratech, SSA International and Helios PhotoVoltaic. No recovery has been made in these accounts as of July 17, 2023, the ministry said.House panel for setting up security agency for airportsA Parliamentary panel on Monday asked the government to look at the feasibility of setting up a specialised security agency for airports amid rising air passenger traffic. Besides, the committee has proposed constituting a special airline wing to deal with police and courts in unruly air passenger behaviour cases and urged aviation regulator DGCA to enforce a zero-tolerance policy for such incidents. (PTI)In 9 yrs, 93% conviction in PMLA cases The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has reported a conviction rate of more than 93 per cent in money laundering cases over the last nine years, the government informed the Parliament on Monday. It also has a vacancy of over 25 per cent as of July 13. (PTI)