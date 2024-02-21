Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India's GDP growth to moderate to 6.5% in FY25, projects Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Research's report said that it maintained a constructive outlook on the Indian economy, while highlighting that risks emanate from global factors and elections in May 2024

GDP growth

Representative Picture

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 6:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Morgan Stanley Research said on Wednesday that it expects India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the financial year 2025 (FY25) to moderate to 6.5 per cent from 6.9 per cent growth projected for FY24. ICRA, meanwhile, has projected the year-on-year growth of the GDP to moderate sequentially to 6 per cent in the third quarter of FY24 from 7.6 per cent in the second quarter of FY24, led by agriculture and industry sectors.

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, Head-Research & Outreach, ICRA Ltd, said, “Lower volume growth for the industrial sector, flagging momentum in certain indicators of investment activity, a slowdown in government expenditure and an uneven monsoon are expected to dampen the GDP growth to 6.0 per cent in the third quarter of FY24 from 7.6 per cent in the second quarter of FY24.”
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Morgan Stanley Research’s report said that it maintained a constructive outlook on the Indian economy, while highlighting that risks emanate from global factors and elections in May 2024.

“Domestic demand improved in January, while macro stability remains comfortable, reflecting strength in the fundamentals. We maintain our constructive outlook on the economy,” Morgan Stanley Research said in its report titled 'India Economics – Macro Indicators Chartbook: Strength in Growth, Stability in Macro-Fundamentals'.

Expecting the GDP growth to remain healthy, Morgan Stanley Research has projected the growth for the third quarter of FY24 ending December 2023 at 6.5 per cent, even as it slows from 7.7 per cent in the first half of the current financial year.

The research arm of the investment bank also said that, supported by strength in services exports and softening global commodity prices, especially oil, the current account deficit is likely to remain benign.

The ICRA report, meanwhile, noting a slowing down of investment activity in the third quarter of the current financial year, said that the government’s gross capital expenditure dipped slightly in the October-December 2023 period to 24.4 per cent from 26.4 per cent in the previous quarter.

The capital outlay and net lending of 25 state governments shrank by 3.9 per cent on a year-on-year basis, after having surged by 42.4 per cent in the second quarter of FY24.

Also Read

S&P Global, Morgan Stanley peg India's GDP growth at 6.4% in 2024

JP Morgan bond index rebalancing: Borrowing costs in India to get cheaper

World Bank slashes 2023 growth forecast for East Asia and Pacific to 5%

S&P Global hikes India's FY24 GDP growth forecast by 40 bps to 6.4%

Surprise election outcome in May can see markets tank 40%: Morgan Stanley

GDP growth to moderate sequentially to 6% in Q3 FY2024, projects ICRA

'Urgent need for climate risk evaluation rules, more adaptation funding'

India needs to grow at rapid rates to become $35 trn economy by 2047: Kant

Digital public infra contributes 0.9% to GDP, to triple by 2030: Nasscom

Govt must focus on exports to reach 10% economic growth: Finance Commission


“Other indicators reporting a slowdown in growth in this period include engineering goods imports, infrastructure/construction goods output and commercial vehicle registrations,” the ICRA report added.

For the quarter ending December 2023, ICRA has projected the lowest growth print for agriculture, forestry, and fishing sector since the fourth quarter of 2019, at 0.5 per cent, down from 1.2 per cent in the previous quarter.

The growth in Gross Value Added in the services sector on the other hand, according to ICRA projections, is expected to rise to 6.5 per cent in the third quarter of FY24 from 5.8 per cent in the second quarter of FY24, led by trade, hotels, transport, communication and services related to broadcasting.

Topics : Morgan Stanley India GDP growth GDP forecast economic growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayMamata BanerjeeDadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024IND vs ENG 4th TestInternational Mother Language DayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon