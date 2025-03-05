Govt nod to over ₹7,500 crore ropeway projects for Kedarnath, Hemkund Sahib

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved a ₹4,081.28 crore project for constructing a 12.9 km ropeway from Sonprayag to Kedarnath, Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Wednesday.
Developed through a public-private partnership, the ropeway will incorporate advanced tri-cable detachable gondola (3S) technology, with a design capacity of 1,800 passengers per hour per direction (PPHPD), facilitating the transport of 18,000 passengers daily.
The project is expected to significantly enhance the pilgrimage experience by providing an environment-friendly, comfortable, and rapid mode of transport, reducing the one-way travel time from the current 8 to 9 hours to approximately 36 minutes, Vaishnaw stated.
Additionally, the committee, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the construction of a 12.4 km ropeway from Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib Ji, with a total capital cost of ₹2,730.13 crore.
Currently, the journey to Hemkund Sahib Ji involves a strenuous 21-km uphill trek from Govindghat, covered on foot or using ponies and palanquins. The proposed ropeway aims to offer a more convenient travel option for pilgrims visiting Hemkund Sahib Ji and tourists heading to the Valley of Flowers, ensuring all-weather last-mile connectivity between Govindghat and Hemkund Sahib Ji.
The project will be developed through a public-private partnership and will feature a monocable detachable gondola (MDG) system from Govindghat to Ghangaria (10.55 km), seamlessly integrated with the advanced tri-cable detachable gondola (3S) technology from Ghangaria to Hemkund Sahib Ji (1.85 km). It will have a design capacity of 1,100 passengers per hour per direction, facilitating the transport of 11,000 passengers daily.