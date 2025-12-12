Friday, December 12, 2025 | 06:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Piyush Goyal hosts Italy's deputy PM to boost strategic and economic ties

Goyal further noted that dinner also brought together top industry leaders from India and Italy, during which constructive discussions were held on new collaborations across multiple sectors

Piyush Goyal, Italian deputy PM Tajani

Earlier in the day, Goyal and Tajani signed the protocol to the India-Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation (JCEC), outlining a roadmap to strengthen the economic partnership | Image: X/@PiyushGoyal

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 6:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal hosted Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, for a dinner in the capital, highlighting the growing momentum in the India-Italy strategic partnership.

In a post on X on Thursday, the Union Commerce Minister stated that the dinner reinforced the strong friendship between the two nations and opened pathways for deeper economic ties and transformative investments.

He further noted that dinner also brought together top industry leaders from India and Italy, during which constructive discussions were held on new collaborations across multiple sectors and on building future-ready industries.

 

"Delighted to host H.E. Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, for a dinner to celebrate the India-Italy partnership. We held constructive discussions with Indian & Italian industry leaders on new collaborations across sectors and on building future-ready industries. The evening reinforced our strong friendship and opened pathways for deeper economic ties, higher investments & transformative business opportunities for both countries," Goyal said in his post on X.

Earlier in the day, Goyal and Tajani signed the protocol to the India-Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation (JCEC), outlining a roadmap to strengthen the economic partnership.

Goyal further stated that this agreement will also be leveraged to unlock broader India-EU engagements.

"Signed the India-Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation JCEC protocol along with H.E. Antonio Tajani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, charting the roadmap for strengthening our economic partnership. We also witnessed the signing of industry agreements across various sectors between both sides. At our joint address to the press, I reiterated the significance of deepening India-Italy cooperation by expanding trade, boosting investments, enhancing industrial collaborations, and leveraging the broader India-EU engagement to unlock new opportunities, " the Commerce Minister said in a separate post on X.

Both leaders also attended the India-Italy Business Forum in Mumbai on Thursday, after which Goyal noted that India's partnership with Italy would play a pivotal role in unlocking new opportunities as India-EU FTA negotiations are underway, driving shared development goals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Piyush Goyal Italy India-Italy

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 6:40 AM IST

