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PMVBRY creates 7 million jobs, 1 million workers get incentives: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the employment-linked incentive scheme has generated nearly 7 million jobs and expanded social security coverage for first-time workers

PM Modi

Modi said the government had sought to strengthen employment generation over the past 12 years through investments and reforms across sectors (Photo: PTI)

Auhona Mukherjee
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 9:24 PM IST

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said nearly 7 million jobs have been created under the PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY), while an equal number of first-time employees have been brought under the ambit of social security through the scheme.
 
Speaking at an event in Vigyan Bhawan, where he disbursed incentives to beneficiaries under the programme, Modi said around 2 million young employees had completed six months in their first job, with 1 million receiving incentive payments on Friday as per the scheme's provisions.
 
“Nearly 70 lakh jobs have been created through the PMVBRY scheme. About 20 lakh young employees have completed six months of their first job. And of them, 10 lakh young people have received incentives under this scheme today after completing six months of their first job as per the scheme provisions,” Modi said.
 
 
Modi said the government had sought to strengthen employment generation over the past 12 years through investments and reforms across sectors ranging from infrastructure and manufacturing to innovation, start-ups, space and the digital economy.
 
The Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY), announced in the Union Budget 2025-26, is an employment-linked incentive scheme aimed at encouraging formal job creation and supporting first-time workers entering the organised sector. Under the scheme, first-time employees registered with the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) are eligible for a one-time wage incentive equivalent to one month's salary, capped at ₹15,000. The benefit is disbursed in two instalments, with the second payment released after the employee completes six months of continuous service.

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Highlighting entrepreneurship initiatives, he said loans worth more than ₹33 trillion had been disbursed under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, enabling millions of young Indians to start their own ventures.
 
He also pointed to the role of women's collectives in boosting livelihoods, noting that more than 10 crore women were associated with self-help groups and over 3 crore had emerged as "lakhpati didis".
 
Modi said the opening up of the space sector and the rapid expansion of the digital economy had created new employment opportunities in areas such as platform work, content creation and technology services, generating livelihoods that were previously unimaginable for millions of young Indians.
 
“The decision by our government to open up the space sector has significantly benefited the youth. In the last decade, the digital economy has created a world of opportunities — whether in gig and platform work, content creation or technology services. Several new means of employment are rapidly coming up now,” Modi added.
 

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Topics : Narendra Modi Employment jobs EPFO

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First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 9:24 PM IST

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