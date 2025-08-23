Saturday, August 23, 2025 | 05:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / India Post temporarily suspends services to US over customs rule confusion

India Post temporarily suspends services to US over customs rule confusion

People can still send letters, documents, and gift items worth up to $100

post office

According to an executive order issued by the US government on July 30, 2025, goods valued at more than $100 will attract customs duties in the US starting August 29 | Source: DD News

Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

The postal services to the United States have been put on hold after airlines flying to the US refused to carry shipments citing confusion over new rules announced by American customs authorities, the Ministry of Communications said on Saturday.
  However, people can still send letters, documents, and gift items worth up to $100.
   
The change comes after the US administration issued an executive order on July 30, 2025, ending the duty-free exemption for low-value imports. From August 29, all goods valued above $100 will attract customs duties. Carriers delivering international shipments are also required to collect and transfer these duties to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP). 
 
Earlier, the rules allowed goods up to $800 to enter the US without duties.
  However, CBP has yet to clarify key processes, such as how carriers will be designated as "qualified parties" and how the duty collection system will work. Airlines told Indian authorities they are not ready to handle these requirements and stopped accepting postal consignments from August 25.

  India’s Department of Posts said the suspension will remain until further instructions from CBP and the US Postal Service.
  The disruption is not limited to India. Postal services in several countries have also suspended shipments to the US. According to Bloomberg, the decision by President Donald Trump to end the “de minimis” exemption has triggered global shipping delays.
  The new rule, effective August 29, is expected to hit cross-border e-commerce, especially Chinese platforms like Shein and Temu, and could impact millions of American online shoppers.
 

