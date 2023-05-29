Rajasthan govt aims to generate over 400,000 jobs for youths in FY24



The state government will organise mega jobs fairs at tehsils and at the district level during this financial year itself. It is targeting to generate jobs for over 400,000 youths in private companies and other establishments. The Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan is making all possible efforts to provide employment to the youths.



Minister of state for skill, employment and entrepreneurship Ashok Chandna said that the biggest problem in the country today is unemployment. “Chief minister Gehlot, for the first time in the country, is trying to resolve this problem by organising job fairs,” the minister said. According to a senior state government official, so far, more than 30,000 youths have been provided employment through these fairs held at eight different locations, including Jodhpur, recently. In Jodhpur, more than 4,500 youths have been selected for jobs.



He claimed that during the last four years, the state has given government jobs to around 150,000 youths, and this year, it hopes to recruit 100,000 youths for government jobs. He added that besides these job fairs, the state government has also been able to provide government jobs.

Skill, development & entrepreneurship department secretary PC Kishan said that more than 35,000 youths had registered themselves for this job fair in Jodhpur. Of this, 11,500 youths came to appear for the interview. Various companies selected 4,622 youths for jobs and gave them offer letters. Besides, the chief minister has also announced another 100,000 government jobs this year, he added.

Vivek, a resident of Jodhpur, got the highest annual package of Rs 9 lakh. He got the job of a computer engineer.