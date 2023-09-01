Confirmation

RBI governor rated A+ in global finance central banker report cards 2023

The Central Banker Report Cards, an annual publication by Global Finance since 1994, assess and grade the performance of central bank governors

Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 8:14 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das has been rated A+ in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2023, a tweet by the central bank said today. Das has been placed at the top of the list of three central bank governors who have been rated A+.

The Central Banker Report Cards, an annual publication by Global Finance since 1994, assess and grade the performance of central bank governors in 101 significant countries, territories, and regions, encompassing entities such as the European Union, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the Bank of Central African States and the Central Bank of West African States.

"Fighting inflation, which has been fuelled by pent-up demand and disrupted supply chains, has everyone turning to their central bankers for help," Joseph Giarraputo, Global Finance founder and editorial director, said.

"Global Finance's annual Central Banker Report Cards celebrate those bank governors whose strategies have outperformed their peers through originality, creativity, and tenacity," he added, according to last week's release by Global Finance.

The full Central Banker Report Cards 2023 report and grade list will be released in October. Switzerland's Thomas J. Jordan and Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Hong are the other two central bankers that have been rated A+ by Global Finance.

Topics : RBI RBI Governor

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 8:03 PM IST

