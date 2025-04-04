Friday, April 04, 2025 | 06:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / RBI to issue ₹10, ₹500 notes bearing signature of Governor Malhotra

RBI to issue ₹10, ₹500 notes bearing signature of Governor Malhotra

The RBI said that all banknotes in the denomination of ₹500 in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series and ₹10 issued in the past will continue to be legal tender

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Notably, the RBI had announced last month the issue of banknotes of ₹100 and ₹200 denominations, bearing the signature of Governor Malhotra. | Image Credit: Bloomberg

Mohammad Anab Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India announced on Friday that it will soon issue ₹10 and ₹500 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series. These notes will bear the signature of RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra.
 
The central bank further said that the design of these notes is similar in all respects to the ₹10 and ₹500 banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series.
 
Notably, the RBI also cleared the air around the ₹10 and ₹500 notes issued in the past.
 
It said that all banknotes in the denomination of ₹500 in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series and ₹10 issued in the past will continue to be legal tender.
 
 
Notably, the RBI had announced last month the issue of banknotes of ₹100 and ₹200 denominations, bearing the signature of Governor Malhotra.
 
Replacing Shaktikanta Das, 57-year-old Malhotra took charge as RBI governor in December 2024. Das had demitted office after the completion of his extended term.  (With inputs from PTI)

More From This Section

FY25 stock market performance, Nifty FY25 returns, Sensex FY25 performance, Nifty Midcap 100 gains, Nifty Smallcap 100 returns, gold price surge FY25, rupee depreciation FY25, Indian equity market trends, foreign portfolio investors selling, FPI outf

Forex reserve sees rise of $6.59 bn in last week of March, hit 5-month high

Indian Railway

Govt approves four railway ministry projects worth ₹18,658 crore

smartphone manufacturing

Higher US tariffs on rival manufacturing hubs can benefit India: MAIT

PremiumIndia, China, India China Trade, Trade

US tariffs: India closely tracks imports amid risk of Chinese goods influx

Arvind Virmani, Former Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India

US tariffs to have small, indirect impact on India: NITI member Virmani

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI RBI Governor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLSG vs MI LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Price TodayPSEB Class 8th ResultTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLatest News LIVELSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon