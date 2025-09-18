Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 07:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Rupee slips to 88.13 as hawkish Fed cut ends four-day winning streak

Rupee slips to 88.13 as hawkish Fed cut ends four-day winning streak

The rupee fell to 88.13 per dollar after the US Fed's hawkish 25 bps cut, ending a four-day rally, as bond yields rose on selling by dealers and supply-demand mismatch

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency

The government bond market also saw notable selling pressure as participants who had positioned for a dovish commentary from the Fed were caught off guard by the hawkish tone. | Image: Bloomberg

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After appreciating against the dollar for four sessions, the rupee depreciated beyond 88 per dollar on Thursday, tracking its Asian peers, after a 25 basis point rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. While the dot plot suggests two rate cuts, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks were considered hawkish.
 
The currency settled at 88.13 per dollar, against the previous close of 87.81 per dollar, down 0.36 per cent.
 
“Despite a weaker dollar against other majors, the rupee's trend remains soft, with its depreciation currently serving as a growth stabiliser rather than a deterrent to rate easing,” said Dilip Parmar, senior research analyst, HDFC Securities.
 
 
The Indian unit is one of the worst performing Asian currencies in 2025, and has weakened 2.86 per cent against the dollar.
 
The government bond market also witnessed notable selling pressure as participants who had positioned themselves for a dovish commentary from the US Federal Reserve were caught off guard by a more hawkish tone. This shift in expectations prompted a wave of selling, particularly from primary dealers, private banks, and foreign banks, who actively trimmed their positions.

Also Read

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency

Rupee ends at 88.16, pares early gains on importer dollar demand

foreign exchange reserves, foreign exchange, dollar

RBI's net short dollar position in forwards dips to $60.29 bn by June-end

dollar, rupee, dollar vs rupee

Rupee weakens to over four-month low on importers' US dollar demand

US dollar indian rupee

Rupee strengthens on hopes of India-US trade deal, crude prices fall

US dollar indian rupee

Rupee strengthens on hopes of India-US trade deal, crude prices fall

 
The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond settled at 6.51 per cent, against previous close of 6.48 per cent.
 
“Selling was also being triggered as caution ahead of ₹30,000 crore weekly auction," said a dealer at a primary dealership.
 
Additionally, the market is facing a mismatch in demand and supply, with participants anticipating that the second half of the fiscal calendar will see a reduced issuance of long-term bonds and a higher allocation towards short-term papers. As a result, heightened activity is being observed in long-duration securities, said a dealer with a private bank.

More From This Section

Mining at Copper World project

Rajasthan govt plans new strategy to further raise miningpremium

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha, Chief Economic Advisor

India, US may resolve tariff talks in next couple of months: CEA Nageswaran

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha

Tariff issue with US may be resolved in 8-10 weeks: CEA Nageswaran

european union flag, India flag, EU-India ties

EU unveils new agenda for India, but energy ties with Russia cast shadow

Maros Sefcovic, Commissioner of the European Commission for Trade and Economic Security

'Hoped for more progress' in talks with India, says EU trade chief

Topics : Rupee-dollar swap Rupee vs dollar US Federal agency Jerome Powell

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon