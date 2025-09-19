Friday, September 19, 2025 | 10:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / SME tracker: Global headwinds to slow down growth for ITeS MSMEs

SME tracker: Global headwinds to slow down growth for ITeS MSMEs

In FY25, revenue grew an estimated 11 per cent in rupee terms to ₹4.4 trillion, supported by increased offshore workloads from cost-conscious global clients

Q1FY26 GDP growth, India GDP April June 2025, India economic growth Q1FY26, factory output slowdown India, India private capex trends, farm sector growth India, India services sector growth, Q1FY26 industrial output, rural demand India 2025, urban de

Illustration: Binay Sinha

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 10:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The micro, small, and medium enterprise (MSME) segment, which accounts for 30-40 per cent revenue of the information technology-enabled services (ITeS) industry, is expected to see revenue in rupee terms grow slower year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at 7-9 per cent in 2025-26 (FY26), weighed down by weak client sentiment and tariff-related risks. Slower deal closure will also be a dampener, though its impact will be limited given the largely non-discretionary nature of deals in this industry.
 
In FY25, revenue grew an estimated 11 per cent in rupee terms to ₹4.4 trillion, supported by increased offshore workloads from cost-conscious global clients. Growth remained firm until the third quarter, and some impact of global headwinds was visible in the last month of the fourth quarter. 
 
ITeS MSMEs are primarily engaged in providing customer relationship management (CRM) services, which account for nearly three-fourths of the revenue pie, with key offerings in customer support, technical helpdesks and tele-sales. The banking, financial services and insurance segment, which accounts for over a third of the industry revenue, is expected to grow in line with the industry, supported by rising demand for outsourced transactional processes such as payments,
claims management and compliance-related services. 

Also Read

MSME

MSMEs, startups urged to meet ₹50K cr defence exports target: MoS Defence

Nirmala Sitharaman

Don't hesitate to invest more: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to India Inc

Trading

Trading activity in SME stocks lags even as market sees new listingspremium

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Next gen GST reforms will set economy open and transparent: Sitharaman

Gurpreet Sidana, CEO, Religare Broking

Access, education, personalisation to shape retail investing: Religare CEO

 
In contrast, manufacturing and retail, which together account for 15-20 per cent of the revenue, are likely to witness muted growth because of global supply chain and procurement issues. 
Employee growth in the industry is expected to remain modest at 0-2 per cent in FY25 as companies adopt a cautious approach, delay discretionary projects and prioritise internal programmes to improve cost efficiency. Hiring will continue to be skills-based, with demand concentrated in automation, AI-driven models and analytics, enabling a more flexible, scalable workforce. 
 

More From This Section

Sanjay Malhotra, Governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

RBI Guv Malhotra asks CCIL to look at trading, settlement beyond USD-INRpremium

shipbuilding

PM Modi to launch ₹66K cr maritime projects in Gujarat on Saturday

FY25 stock market performance, Nifty FY25 returns, Sensex FY25 performance, Nifty Midcap 100 gains, Nifty Smallcap 100 returns, gold price surge FY25, rupee depreciation FY25, Indian equity market trends, foreign portfolio investors selling, FPI outf

India's forex reserves rise $4.7 bn to $703 bn, close to record high

V Anantha Nageswaran, Nageswaran, Anantha

SDGs should take priority over climate targets, says CEA Nageswaran

Office

India leads global flex office market, to cross 100 mn sq ft by 2026: C&W

Topics : MSMEs Inflation data Indian Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 10:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon