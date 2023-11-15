Softer US inflation, drop in yields lifts mkts; Sensex, Nifty jump over 1%

Equity markets rallied after softer-than-expected inflation data in the US and UK rekindled hopes of the end of the rate-hiking cycle by major central banks. The soft inflation reading drove down bond yields and the US dollar, boosting appetite for risky assets. The 10-year US bond yield fell below 4.5 per cent after topping 5 per cent less than a month ago.

The Sensex rose 742 points, or 1.14 per cent, to end the session at 65,676. The Nifty ended the session at 19,675, gaining 232 points or 1.2 per cent. For both indices, this was the highest close in almost a month. Wednesday’s gain was the biggest single-day gain for the Sensex since June 30 and since March 31 for the Nifty.

The US inflation slowed in October. The core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy costs, rose 0.2 per cent from September. Equity investors in the US cheered it as a sign of the end of the rate hike in the US Federal Reserve, with some betting on 50 basis points being cut by July next year.

Similarly, inflation fell to its lowest in the UK in two years. Consumer prices rose 4.6 per cent from a year earlier in October, down from 6.7 per cent in the previous month, the slowest pace since 2021 as energy prices fell. The softer inflation numbers led to speculation that the Bank of England would cut rates as early as the middle of next year.

Asian equities got a further fillip as China stepped up support to boost its economy. The People's Bank of China offered the banking system 1.45 trillion yuan of cash through its medium-term lending facility.

The reports of nine Indian stocks included in the MSCI global index further boosted sentiment back home. Market experts said the strong earnings momentum and growth expectations will help Indian equities hit new highs before the end of the year.

“Overall, we think the recent relief rally in Asian stocks has got yet another extension. While we had earlier argued that a new breakout rally for stocks appeared unlikely at that stage, we now think it is not a foregone conclusion. This is because of Chair Powell’s recent dovish pivot, while most recent US labor market and inflation reports suggest an economy that is softening (but not collapsing), and bond yields and oil prices have moderated, thus reducing hard-landing risks in 2024,” said Chetan Seth, Asia ex-Japan Equity Strategist at Nomura.

Also Read Analysts turn cautious on Asian markets; India remains an outlier 'Bond yields could stay under pressure over the next 6 months' Analysts see bond yields hitting 7.5% in near-term; how should you invest? Govt bond yield harden 7 bps as auction cut-off yield higher than expected FPIs pull out $1.7 bn in Sept amid rising US bond yields, worst since Jan MSCI Index rejig likely to stoke $1.5 billion into domestic stocks Clean energy employment crossed fossil fuel for the first time in 2021: IEA Comm min expects to issue 20,000 status holder certificates to exporters Imports from Russia up 64% to $36.27 bn in Apr-Oct; crude, fertiliser tops India signs deals to export 500,000 tons of new season basmati rice

Overseas funds also turned net buyers on Wednesday. They bought shares worth ₹550 crore, while domestic investors too were net buyers worth ₹610 crore, showed provisional data.

"The softer than anticipated US and UK inflation data highlights the optimism for an end to the interest rate cycle, as evidenced by the ease in bond yields. This is likely to draw FPI flows into emerging markets, which is good for India considering the current better earnings season and the festive demand pick-up," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Despite the upbeat mood in the market, some experts warned that the cooling inflation is just a start, and there must be at least a few softer inflation readings before one can conclude that rate hikes are likely to end.

Going forward, investors will keenly watch macro numbers from the US and China, statements of monetary policy officials, and the outcome of the meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

The market breadth was strong with 2,215 stocks advancing and 1,538 declining. Barring three, all the Sensex stocks advanced. Reliance Industries rose 1.8 per cent and contributed the most to Sensex gains. Shares of Bajaj Finance fell nearly 2 per cent, most among Sensex and Nifty components.