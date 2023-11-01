close
Sensex (-0.44%)
63591.33 -283.60
Nifty (-0.47%)
18989.15 -90.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.33%)
5837.20 + 19.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.26%)
38775.10 -101.85
Nifty Bank (-0.34%)
42700.95 -145.00
Heatmap

Unemployment rate in October rises to more than two-year high, says CMIE

The weakest monsoon rains in five years is weighing on farming output in the world's second-biggest producer of rice, wheat and sugar

delhi, india, unemployment, mumbai

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 7:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Ruchi Bhatia


India’s unemployment rate climbed to the highest in more than two years in October as joblessness in rural areas increased, according to a private research firm.
 
The overall rate rose to 10.05% last month from 7.09% in September, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy Ltd. showed, the highest since May 2021. Rural unemployment jumped to 10.82% from 6.2%, while the urban rate eased slightly to 8.44%.

The weakest monsoon rains in five years is weighing on farming output in the world’s second-biggest producer of rice, wheat and sugar. In urban areas, though, economic activity has been relatively strong, with manufacturing and consumption expanding. 

The government publishes a country-wide unemployment rate only on an annual basis, and a rate for urban areas every quarter. The most recent official report, released in October, puts the unemployment rate for the country at 3.2% for 2022-2023. 

chart

 
Economists have come to rely on the CMIE data for a better assessment of the labor market. The figures are based on monthly surveys of more than 170,000 households.

While India’s economy is expected to grow more than 6% this year and next, among the fastest in the world, that’s still not rapid enough to create jobs for the millions that need it. The CMIE data shows nearly 10 million people entered the job market in October in the hopes of finding some work.

Last month, Indian tech-services outsourcing firms, including Infosys Ltd. and Wipro Ltd., announced plan to halt hiring of college graduates, potentially leaving thousands of fresh engineering students without jobs. That could fuel discontent among the country’s youth and create problems for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he seeks a third term in office in elections next year. 

Also Read

Unemployment among urban youth down in Q4FY23 but still elevated at 17.3%

China sees record-high youth unemployment rate at 20.4%, likely to worsen

Unemployment rate in India at its lowest level in 6 years: PM Modi

China recovery faces pressure after April activity weak, unemployment rises

Unemployment rate declines to 6.8% in January-March 2023: NSO survey

Record number of over 7.85 cr I-T returns filed till Oct 31: CBDT data

Centre may moderate FY25 disinvestment target amid limited asset sales

Petrol, diesel consumption jumps in Oct as festive spending surges: Report

Power consumption grows nearly 22% to 138.94 billion units in October

Govt clears 110 applications for laptop imports, other IT hardware products

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : unemployment Unemployment in India India economy

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 7:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveOnion Price TodayWistron DealGold-Silver Price TodayWindfall TaxAadhaar Data on SaleNZ vs SA Live ScoreSun Pharma Q2 Results

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram todayChhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next monthNo fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on dieselIndia braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon