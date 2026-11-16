Monday, November 16, 2026 | 05:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / UP rooftop solar boom powers MSMEs, value chain valued at ₹18,000 cr

UP rooftop solar boom powers MSMEs, value chain valued at ₹18,000 cr

Uttar Pradesh secured the top position with 75,031 installations in October 2026, surpassing Gujarat and Maharashtra in cumulative rooftop solar installations

A man washes solar panels installed on a rooftop during a heat wave in Jacobabad, Pakistan

Representative Picture

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2026 | 5:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The rapid expansion of rooftop solar installations in Uttar Pradesh, which are nearing the one-million mark, is powering the state's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) sector.
 
With Uttar Pradesh leading the country in rooftop solar installations, the state's solar economic value chain is estimated to be worth nearly ₹18,000 crore.
 
The state has nearly 8,700 vendors and around 100,000 people employed across the solar business ecosystem, which encompasses solar modules, inverters, batteries, mounting structures, electrical equipment, installation, logistics, warehousing, distribution and maintenance.
 
According to officials, the rooftop solar value chain generates annual business opportunities worth ₹16,000 crore to ₹18,000 crore in the state.
 
 
Uttar Pradesh New & Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) Director Ravinder Kumar said more than 953,200 rooftop solar plants had been installed in the state as of November 5.

Also Read

UP Police

UP Police SI final selection list 2026 released: Here's how to download PDF

Farming

In UP, BJP reaches for repair kit ahead of Assembly polls to retain powerpremium

Escorts Kubota

Escorts Kubota plans new UP plant with 60,000-tractor capacity: CFO

Akhilesh Yadav

Congress wants to contest 181 seats in 2027 UP polls, indicates Akhilesh

real estate developers, Realty sector

Uttar Pradesh logs investment worth ₹52,800 crore in realty projects

 
Uttar Pradesh secured the top position with 75,031 installations in October 2026, surpassing Gujarat and Maharashtra in cumulative rooftop solar installations.
 
This reflects public confidence in solar energy, government policies and the efforts of UPNEDA, UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), electricity distribution companies, banking institutions and solar vendors, Kumar said.
 
The Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government have together disbursed subsidies worth ₹8,455 crore, including ₹6,255 crore from the Centre and ₹2,200 crore from the Yogi Adityanath government.
 
The state’s installed rooftop solar capacity of 3,167 megawatts (Mw) is generating 14.2 million units of clean electricity every day.
 
Assuming an electricity value of ₹6.50 per unit, this translates into an economic value of about ₹9.26 crore per day, or nearly ₹3,380 crore annually.
 
This reduces dependence on conventional electricity and delivers financial benefits to consumers, apart from environmental gains through clean energy generation.
 
Since solar power is generated on rooftops, it also eliminates the need to develop solar parks across large tracts of land.
 
Based on Uttar Pradesh's installed rooftop solar capacity of 3,167 Mw, an equivalent capacity developed through ground-mounted solar plants would require approximately 12,670 acres of land.
 
Rooftop installations have thus helped avoid the need for extensive land use, reducing pressure on agricultural land and natural resources.
 
Besides, clean electricity generated through rooftop solar reduces carbon emissions associated with conventional grid electricity.
 
The existing installed capacity is estimated to help avoid approximately 3.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.
 

More From This Section

edible oil

India's edible oil import bill rises 24% to record ₹2 trillion in 2025-26

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India, Egypt may ease startup entry under proposed trade pact: Piyush Goyal

Urban Unemployment, Jobless, NSSO

India's unemployment rate eases to 4.9% in Oct; female participation rises

India, market, Indian market, inflation

Wholesale inflation hits series high of 12.29% in Oct on fuel price surge

inflation

Wholesale inflation rises to 12.29% in October as fuel, power prices surge

Topics : Uttar Pradesh Rooftop solar MSMEs

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to WatchHospital stocksMahanadi IPOTMCV shares priceFamily pension rulesPatanjali Foods ShareJensen HuangSBI Clerk Prelims Result 2026

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 16 2026 | 5:42 PM IST