Sensex (0.48%)
69855.64 + 333.95
Nifty (0.37%)
20978.15 + 77.00
Nifty Midcap (-0.13%)
44437.05 -57.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.96%)
6707.25 -64.85
Nifty Bank (0.95%)
47287.65 + 446.25
Heatmap

Upward revision in RBI's GDP growth forecast very well placed: Ajay Seth

RBI in its bi-monthly policy review revised upwards growth projection for current fiscal to 7%, from 6.5% earlier

Ajay Seth

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 3:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The upward revision in GDP growth forecast by the RBI is "very well placed" with high frequency indicators in October and November showing good momentum, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said on Friday.
"It is quite obvious that growth that India has achieved in the first half and then in two months (October, November), where the high frequency indicators are showing a good momentum... this upward revision is very well placed," he told reporters.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The RBI in its bi-monthly policy review revised upwards growth projection for current fiscal to 7 per cent, from 6.5 per cent earlier.
The Indian economy grew 7.8 per cent and 7.6 per cent in the June and September quarters of this financial year, taking the first half growth to 7.7 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI MPC meet highlights: Inflation is our top priority, says Guv Das

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

'Working to prevent disruption of ethanol supplies for gasoline blending'

Govt tightens stock limits on wheat to curb hoarding, check price rise

India will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal

RBI MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5% for 5th straight policy review

India's fuel demand slips in Nov from 4-month peak, hit by reduced travel

Topics : RBI GDP growth India GDP growth

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon