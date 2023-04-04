India GDP growth likely to moderate to 6.3% in FY24, says World Bank

The report expects the current account deficit (CAD) to be 5.2 per cent in FY24. The report further added that the retail inflation in India would see moderation from 6.6 per cent to 5.2 per cent in FY24.

India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth is likely to moderate to 6.3 per cent in FY24 due to shrinkage in consumption on the back of slower income, a World Bank report said on Tuesday.