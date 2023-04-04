India GDP growth likely to moderate to 6.3% in FY24, says World Bank

India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth is likely to moderate to 6.3 per cent in FY24 due to shrinkage in consumption on the back of slower income, a World Bank report said on Tuesday.
The report expects the current account deficit (CAD) to be 5.2 per cent in FY24. The report further added that the retail inflation in India would see moderation from 6.6 per cent to 5.2 per cent in FY24.
"Rising borrowing costs and slower income growth will weigh on private consumption growth," the World Bank said in a report.
"Government consumption is projected to grow at a slower pace due to the withdrawal of pandemic-related fiscal support measures."
The World Bank estimated last fiscal year's growth at 6.9 per cent.
It projected the current account deficit to narrow to 2.1 per cent of gross domestic product for the current fiscal year from an estimated 3 per cent in the previous year, on the back of robust service exports and a narrowing merchandise trade deficit.
Spillover from recent turmoil in financial markets in the United States and Europe pose a risk to short-term investment flows to emerging markets, including India, said World Bank economist Dhruv Sharma.
"But Indian banks remain well capitalised," Sharma said.