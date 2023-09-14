Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.08%)
67519.00 + 52.01
Nifty (0.16%)
20103.10 + 33.10
Nifty Smallcap (1.18%)
5836.25 + 68.30
Nifty Midcap (1.17%)
40716.05 + 470.95
Nifty Bank (0.20%)
46000.85 + 91.40
Heatmap

WPI remains in deflation for 5th straight month at -0.52% in August

The wholesale inflation rate was 12.48 per cent in August last year

inflation, wpi, wholesale price index, economy, prices, commodities, electricity, consumption

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2023 | 6:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India's wholesale price index-based (WPI) inflation contracted for the fifth consecutive month in August, even as its pace slowed and it rose to a five-month high of -0.52 per cent in August from -1.36 per cent in July, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Thursday showed.

The continuing deflation in factory gate prices comes on the back of a high base and is due to a fall in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, chemicals and chemical products, textiles, and food products compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

The wholesale inflation rate was 12.48 per cent in August last year.

Meanwhile, food inflation remained in double digits at 10.6 per cent, compared to 14.25 per cent in the previous month. This disinflation in food prices was primarily on account of deceleration in the prices of vegetables (48.4 per cent), cereals (7.25 per cent), wheat (5.81 per cent), milk (7.79 per cent); and contraction in the prices of potato (-24.02 per cent), fruits (-12.88 per cent), and egg and meat (-2.98 per cent). However, the prices of onion (31.42 per cent), paddy (9.18 per cent), and pulses (10.45 per cent) accelerated during the month.

Besides, the data also showed that the contraction in prices of manufactured products (-2.37 per cent) continued for the sixth consecutive month in August, compared to -2.51 per cent in July. This was led by a contraction in the prices of food products (-3.60 per cent), vegetable and animal oil (-20.9 per cent), textiles (-8.5 per cent), paper (-10.36 per cent), chemicals (-7.03 per cent), metals (-5.71 per cent), and steel (-4.80 per cent).

Moreover, the contraction in fuel prices (-6.03 per cent) continued for the fourth consecutive month, led by the continuing contraction in the prices of LPG (-24.01 per cent), petrol (-2.13 per cent), and high-speed diesel (-11.3 per cent).

Also Read

WPI enters deflation in April first time in 3 yrs as mfg item prices dip

March WPI inflation drops to 1.34%; food inflation slows to 2.32%

July WPI-based inflation comes at -1.36% as food prices skyrocket

At -0.92%, India's wholesale price inflation at its lowest since Aug 2020

WPI-based inflation increases slightly to -0.52% in Aug vs -1.36% in July

India has no immediate plan to scrap import duty on wheat: Official

Pessimism about Chinese economy not overdone, upbeat about India: DBS chief

Uttar Pradesh govt plans to meet green hydrogen production capacity

Govt further cuts stock limit on wheat traders, retailers amid price rise

With aim to provide quality electricity, Rajasthan to beef up energy infra


Expressing optimism regarding wholesale prices, CARE Ratings Chief Economist Rajani Sinha says that with the support of a high base fading, some uptick in WPI inflation could be seen in the second half.

"We could expect WPI inflation to enter the positive territory next month onwards. Additionally, a rise in global crude oil prices and deficient rainfall domestically pose an upside threat. Nevertheless, for the full financial year (FY24), we expect WPI inflation to average in the range of 1-2 per cent," she added.

Echoing similar views, Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda says that the pace of deflation has slowed in fuel as international crude prices once again begin to inch up, and some of the commodity prices have also started to pick up pace.

"If the current pace of increase is maintained [in oil], then they may exert significant pressure on headline WPI in the coming months. Going forward, the global economic outlook will be critical in determining trends in oil and other commodity prices. Domestically, sowing activity and distribution of rains will guide food inflation," he added.

Continuing deflation in wholesale prices comes on the back of consumer price index (CPI)-based retail inflation remaining above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper tolerance band for the second consecutive month in August, prompting analysts to predict an extended pause on policy rates.


Topics : Wholesale Price Index India inflation deflation Commerce ministry RBI

First Published: Sep 14 2023 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHindi Diwas 2023Gold - Silver PriceSri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE ScoreTata Nexon | Nexon EV Facelift 2023 LaunchedZee-Sony MergerTop Headlines TodayAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

LTTS to add 2000 employees to cater to rising software demand in vehiclesTop headlines: IT companies' forex revenue, falling global debt and more

Election News

Election Commission asks Odisha to delete names of 345,000 deceased votersEC team holds meeting on revision of electoral roll, preparedness in Punjab

India News

Hindi Diwas 2023: History, Importance, Wishes, Quotes and CelebrationDelhi approves BS VI-compliant diesel vehicles for inter-state carriage

Economy News

India rice production might fall by 2 mn tonnes due to dry Aug, says USDACentre slashes solar imports from China as domestic manufacturing thrives
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon