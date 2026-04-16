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Home / Education / News / AHSEC Class 12th Result 2026 expected soon: When and where to Check

AHSEC Class 12th Result 2026 expected soon: When and where to Check

The Assam AHSEC Class 12 Result 2026 will be declared online at resultsassam.nic.in. Candidates can check and download their results by logging in with their roll and registration numbers

AHSEC Class 12th Result 2026

AHSEC Class 12th Result 2026 updates today

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 11:40 AM IST

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Assam AHSEC Class 12 Result 2026: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is reportedly set to announce the Class 12 results for 2026 by next week. While official confirmation is awaited, past trends suggest the results are likely to be declared soon.
 
Students across Science, Arts, and Commerce streams can access their results using login credentials once released. The Higher Secondary exams were held from February 11 to March 16, 2026, and the evaluation process is now nearing completion.

How to check Assam HS Result 2026 online?

·        Visit the official website of AHSEC at resultsassam.nic.in
 
 
·        Click on the Assam Results section
 
·        Press on the HS result link

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·        Log in with the roll number, registration number and enter the captcha
 
·        The marksheets will be displayed on your screen
 
·        Download for further reference.

AHSEC Class 12 results 2026: How to check your results via SMS?

Step 1: Download the messaging application on your phone
 
Step 2: Type ASSAM12 along with your roll number.
 
Step 3: Send this text to 5676750 or 56263.
 
Step 4: Your results will be sent straight to your mobile number. 

Websites to check the Assam AHSEC class 12th Result 2026

The Assam AHSEC Class 12 Result 2026 will be released online. Students can check their results via the official website and the DigiLocker portal. Here is a list of websites to access and download marksheets:
 
·        ahsec.assam.gov.in
 
·        resultsassam.nic.in
 
·        results.ahsecregistration.in
 
·        digilocker.gov.in.

Assam Board AHSEC Class 12 Result 2026: Minimum Passing Marks

The Assam AHSEC Class 12 Result 2026 will be released online soon, with the official website set to host the result link. Candidates must secure the minimum required marks to qualify for further education. To pass, students need at least 30 per cent overall and in each subject.

Official Notification on Assam Board Class 12th Result 2026

The AHSEC HS Results 2026 will be released online by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council. Students should keep their login credentials ready to check results and download marksheets. The board is likely to announce the results in the morning session around 9 AM, as in previous years.
 
Officials are expected to confirm the date and time of the Assam Board Class 12 result soon. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates. To access results, students must log in using their registration and roll numbers.
   

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Topics : Assam Board result Assam board results Assam board examinations board exams Class 12 results exam results

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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 11:39 AM IST

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