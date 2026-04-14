ISC, ICSE Class 10th Result 2026: Marksheet likely to be out next week

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE, Class 10) and Indian School Certificate (ISC, Class 12) results for the 2025–26 academic year are expected to be announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) in the last week of April. The ICSE Class 10 exams were held from February 17 to March 30, 2026.

Students who appeared for the exams will be able to check their results on the official website, cisce.org. This year, nearly 2.6 lakh students took the exams and are awaiting the results.

How to check CISCE Results 2026 Online?

Step 1: Visit the official website at www.cisce.org

Step 2: Click on the link for "ICSE & ISC Result 2026."

Step 3: Send the Unique ID, Index Number, and CAPTCHA

Step 4: CISCE result 2026 will display on the screen

Step 5: Take a print-out for later reference.

How to check CISCE Results 2026 via SMS?

· For ICSE (Class X): Type ICSEUID and send it to 09248082883.

· For ISC (Class XII): Type ISCUID and send it to 09248082883.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: DigiLocker issues notification to check scores · The result will be sent as an SMS to the same registered mobile number.

How to download the marksheet Using UID and Index number?

To access login information, students must have their Class 10 admit card ready. Students can only view their results using the board-provided UID and Index Number credentials. To download the ICSE 10th marksheet, follow these instructions:

· Visit the official result website at www.cisce.org

· Choose ICSE (Class 10) from the course option

· Fill in Unique ID (UID), Index Number and Captcha code

· Click on Show Result

· ICSE result will be displayed on the screen

· Download or print the provisional marksheet.

Inside ISC, ICSE Class 10th Result 2026

Once the results are formally approved, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will activate the result links on its official websites, results.cisce.org and cisce.org. Students should keep their Index Number and UID ready to access digital marksheets. The 2026 results will include qualifying status and a subject-wise performance breakdown.

ALSO READ: MP Board Result 2026: MPBSE class 10th, 12th results to be out tomorrow In addition to the official websites, the board is expected to continue its multi-platform approach, including SMS services for areas with limited internet access and DigiLocker for secure digital storage. Students are advised to regularly check the official CISCE website for the final notification and timely access to their provisional marksheets.

What’s next after the ISC, ICSE Class 10th Result 2026?

Students who wish to apply for a recheck of their Class 10 answer sheets can do so through the online portal after the results are declared, by paying a fee of ₹1,000 per subject.