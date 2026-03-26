Bihar Board 12th scrutiny date: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) opened the scrutiny window for Class 12 results on March 25, 2026. Students dissatisfied with their marks in the Intermediate Annual Examination 2026 can now apply to have their answer sheets rechecked.

On March 23, 2026, the board released the BSEB 12th Result 2026. Students who are not satisfied with their marks can now submit an online application for review. The deadline for BSEB Inter Scrutiny registration in 2026 is April 2, 2026.

What is scrutiny?

During the scrutiny procedure, students can request that the board review their answer sheets if they believe their grades are inaccurate. During this process, the board checks whether any questions were overlooked, if there are any marking errors, or if the total marks were computed incorrectly.

After careful examination, grades may rise, fall, or stay the same. This is merely a check for mistakes rather than a complete re-evaluation of the answers.

ALSO READ: Bihar board 10th results 2026: When will BSEB announce Matric results? The board stated in a notification, "If any student is unsatisfied with his/her result, the board has opened the class 12 scrutiny process window from March 25 to April 2". It added: "The application fee for scrutiny for each subject is Rs 120. Students can apply for one or more." The Board strongly advised students to apply for scrutiny on the official websites: Intermediate.biharboardscruitny.com or Intermediate.biharboardonline.com.

How to apply for the Bihar Board Inter Result 2026 Scrutiny?

· Press on "Apply for Scrutiny (Intermediate Annual Examination 2026)"

· Fill in your roll code, roll number, and date of birth to register

· Make a password for future login

· Log in with your details and select the subjects you want for scrutiny

· Pay the Rs 120 per subject fee using a debit card, a credit card, or net banking.

Bihar Board Inter Result 2026