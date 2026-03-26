Bihar Board Inter result 2026 scrutiny: Apply for rechecking before April 2
BSEB Inter Scrutiny 2026 begins on March 25 at the official website. Students can register for rechecking of the answer sheet till Apr 2, 2026. Check the scrutiny fee and how to apply here
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
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Bihar Board 12th scrutiny date: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) opened the scrutiny window for Class 12 results on March 25, 2026. Students dissatisfied with their marks in the Intermediate Annual Examination 2026 can now apply to have their answer sheets rechecked.
On March 23, 2026, the board released the BSEB 12th Result 2026. Students who are not satisfied with their marks can now submit an online application for review. The deadline for BSEB Inter Scrutiny registration in 2026 is April 2, 2026.
What is scrutiny?
During the scrutiny procedure, students can request that the board review their answer sheets if they believe their grades are inaccurate. During this process, the board checks whether any questions were overlooked, if there are any marking errors, or if the total marks were computed incorrectly.
After careful examination, grades may rise, fall, or stay the same. This is merely a check for mistakes rather than a complete re-evaluation of the answers.
The board stated in a notification, "If any student is unsatisfied with his/her result, the board has opened the class 12 scrutiny process window from March 25 to April 2". It added: "The application fee for scrutiny for each subject is Rs 120. Students can apply for one or more." The Board strongly advised students to apply for scrutiny on the official websites: Intermediate.biharboardscruitny.com or Intermediate.biharboardonline.com.
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How to apply for the Bihar Board Inter Result 2026 Scrutiny?
· Press on "Apply for Scrutiny (Intermediate Annual Examination 2026)"
· Fill in your roll code, roll number, and date of birth to register
· Make a password for future login
· Log in with your details and select the subjects you want for scrutiny
· Pay the Rs 120 per subject fee using a debit card, a credit card, or net banking.
Bihar Board Inter Result 2026
On March 23, the Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2026 was released. Aditya Prakash Aman of Samastipur won first place in the Science stream, while Nishu Kumari of Gaya won first place in the Arts stream. Aditi Kumari of Patna won the top spot in commerce. The exam's overall pass rate was 85.19 per cent.
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First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 11:18 AM IST