Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 02:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / Cabinet approves expansion of 5 new IITs, including IIT Jammu and Kashmir

Cabinet approves expansion of 5 new IITs, including IIT Jammu and Kashmir

Under this expansion project, five advanced research parks will also be built to strengthen partnerships between industry and academia

IIT Jammu

IIT Jammu

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the expansion of academic and infrastructure facilities at five new Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), according to an official statement.
 
These IITs are located in Andhra Pradesh (IIT Tirupati), Kerala (IIT Palakkad), Chhattisgarh (IIT Bhilai), Jammu & Kashmir (IIT Jammu), and Karnataka (IIT Dharwad). The total cost of this expansion will be ₹11,828.79 crore and will be spent over four years, from 2025-26 to 2028-29.
 
As part of this project, 130 new faculty posts will be created. In addition, five advanced research parks will be built to strengthen partnerships between industry and academia.
 
 
This expansion will increase student capacity at these IITs by more than 6,500. The number of students will go up from the current 7,111 to 13,687 across undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programmes.
 
Each year, more students will be admitted:

Also Read

artificial intelligence, Technology, ecommerce, Startups

IIT-BHU signs MoU with Saras institute to offer foundation course in AI

IIT Guwahati

IIT Guwahati developing India's 1st VR metaverse for PM SHRI schools

IIT Madras, IIT-M

IIT Madras, Isro develop semiconductor for space research, other sectors

IIT Delhi

IITs report rise in job offers, international placements in Phase-1

Exam results, results

CAT 2024 results expected soon at official website, check scorecard details

 
1,364 in the first year
1,738 in the second year
1,767 in the third year
1,707 in the fourth year
 
This will help more students from across the country fulfil their dreams of studying at top engineering institutes. These efforts will also help India by producing skilled professionals, encouraging research and innovation, and boosting the economy.
 
New jobs will be created through the hiring of faculty, researchers, administrative staff, and other support roles. Local areas around these campuses are also expected to benefit through increased demand for housing, transport, and services.
 
Although these IITs are located in specific states, students from all over India are eligible to apply, making this a nationwide benefit.
 
As announced in the 2025-26 Budget, the number of students at all 23 IITs has doubled in the last 10 years, from 65,000 to 1.35 lakh. The new infrastructure in these five IITs—set up after 2014—will support 6,500 more students.
 
These five IITs began operating from temporary campuses starting in 2015-16 and 2016-17, and are now running from their permanent locations.

More From This Section

College students, students

WB HS Toppers List 2025: Bardhaman's Rupayan Paul tops with 99.4 per cent

CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2025

CGBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2025: Board results to be out today at 3 pm

A lack of seats at quality institutions has forced an increasing number of Indian children to search for options abroad. Photo: istock

GSEB Gujarat 10th SSC results 2025 are expected to be out soon at gseb.org

TN HSC Result 2025

TN HSC Result 2025 date and time: Class 12th result to be out tomorrow

education, students, studying, exams

West Bengal WBCHSE HS 12th results 2025 released today at wbresults.nic.in

Topics : Indian Institute of Technology IIT JEE BS Web Reports Indian education Jammu and Kashmir

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVECol Sophia QureshiCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayWest Bengal 12th Toppers ListBahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorReason Behind Operation Sindoor Air StrikeIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon