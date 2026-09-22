CBSE Board Exam 2027: Classes 10, 12 sample papers released; how to check

The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) has released the marking schemes and Sample Question Papers (SQPs) for the Class 10 and Class 12 Board Examinations 2027 on the board's official exam website, cbseacademic.nic.in.

The sample papers are intended to provide students with a better understanding of the upcoming board exams, including the kinds of questions, the allocation of marks per section, the general format, and more. Additionally, the tentative schedule for the board exams is anticipated to be released by CBSE this month.

How to check and download CBSE board exam 2027 sample papers?

Step 1 – Visit the official CBSE Academic website at cbseacademic.nic.in.

Step 2 – Open the section for “Sample Question Papers & Marking Scheme 2027” session.

Step 3 – Choose Class 10 or Class 12.

Step 4 – Select the relevant subject.

Step 5 – Download the sample question paper and corresponding marking scheme.

CBSE official statement on 2027 board exam sample papers

The official notice states, “The Board issues Sample Question Papers (SQPs) and Marking Schemes (MS) for classes X and XII to provide a broad template and serve as a guide for ensuring uniformity and proper coverage of the curricula”.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Board 10th, 12th Exam date 2027 out: Check complete schedule It further adds, “Further, SQPs give a broad understanding of the question paper design and need to be used for classroom teaching and learning activities with an overall focus on promoting the application of concepts in real-life.”

Inside the CBSE 2027 board exams sample papers

SQPs for a variety of courses in Classes 10 and 12 have been made available by CBSE. The sample papers also include information on maximum scores, the distribution of marks among various parts, and general test instructions.