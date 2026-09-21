The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has released the exam schedule for the Class 12 Semester 3 board exams 2027. The exams will begin today, September 21, and continue until October 14, 2027.

Most exams will be held from 11 am to 12:30 pm at designated examination centres. Students appearing for the exams should check the subject-wise timetable carefully and keep the exam dates in mind while planning their preparation.

West Bengal Class 12 Semester 3 Timetable

· September 21- Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Punjabi

· September 24- English (B), Bengali (B), Hindi (B), Nepali (B), Alternative English

· September 25- Economics, Anthropology, Science of Well-Being, Applied Artificial Intelligence

· September 28- Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy

· September 29- Computer Science, Modern Computer Application, Environmental Studies, Environmental Science, Health & Physical Education, Music, Visual Arts

· September 30- Statistics, Psychology, Commercial Law and Preliminaries of Auditing, History

· October 1- Chemistry, Geography, Human Development and Resource Management, Business Studies

· October 3- Philosophy

· October 12- Mathematics, Business Mathematics and Business Statistics, Basic Mathematics for Social Sciences, Agriculture, Journalism and Mass Communication, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic

· October 13- Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Sociology and other listed subjects

· October 14- Biological Science, Political Science, Costing and Taxation.

· The Music and Visual Arts exams will be conducted from 11 am to 12 noon. The vocational subject exams scheduled for October 13 will be held in the second half, from 2 pm to 3 pm.

Guidelines for WB Class 12 Sem 3 exams

· Exam centres will be subject to strict inspection, according to WBCHSE. Only necessary writing materials, such as a pen and pencil, may be brought into the exam room by students.

· Calculators, cell phones, and other electronic devices will not be permitted. A student's exam and enrolment may be cancelled if they are discovered using an electronic device during the exam, according to the council's directives.

· CCTV cameras will be placed inside exam rooms and at the main gates. Every exam room will have a minimum of two invigilators, one for every 20 students.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Board 10th, 12th Exam date 2027 out: Check complete schedule · Additionally, during the exam period, the council has advised parents and students to follow official updates and disregard rumours.

WB Class 12 Semester 3: Key details

The council has distributed essential examination-related documents through 56 camps across West Bengal to ensure the exams are conducted smoothly.

Candidates can also access their admit cards through the council’s web portal. Students must carry the required documents to the examination centre and follow all guidelines issued at their respective centres.

More on WB Class 12 Semester 3 exams

The completed OMR sheets will be sent to the council’s regional offices after the exams. WBCHSE has also appointed nominees to oversee the necessary examination-related arrangements at the centres.

For students, guardians, and examination staff who may need assistance during the exam period, the council has set up a help desk and control room.

What’s next after Semester 3 exams?

After completing the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) Class 12 Semester 3 board exams, students will move on to Semester 4 classes as they prepare for the final stage of their Higher Secondary education.