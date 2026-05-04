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Gujarat board class 12 result 2026 released; How to check GSEB HSC scores

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSEB, has declared the GSEB HSC Result 2026 for HSC and General Streams today, May 4, on the official website at gseb.org

Gujarat board class 12th results 2026

Gujarat board class 12th results 2026

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 11:12 AM IST

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The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared the GSEB HSC Result 2026 today, May 4, for both Science and General streams. The students from the state who took the Class 12 board exams can view the results at gseb.org, the GSEB's official website.
 
The board will also make the GUJCET 2026 results public today, May 4. The official website will also provide the Gujarat CET results. The dates of the Class 12 or HSC exam were February 26–March 16, 2026. The exams were administered at several locations throughout the state.

How to check the Gujarat HSC Result 2026?

·        Visit the official website at gseb.org
 
 
·        Press on the Gujarat HSC Result 2026 link
 
·        Fill in your seat number carefully

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·        Press the submit button
 
·        The result will display on the screen
 
·        Download and save the scorecard
 
·        Take a printout for later use.

Gujarat 12th Result 2026: How to check via SMS?

·        Open the SMS app on your phone.
 
·        Type "GJ12S [SeatNumber]" for science stream and "GJ12G [SeatNumber]" for general stream.
 
·        Send it to 58888111.
 
·        The results will be sent to the same mobile number.

Gujarat board class 12th result 2026: Alternative options to check results?

Due to heavy traffic, the official website is currently facing server issues as thousands of students attempt to check results simultaneously. Students can use alternative methods:
 
Use WhatsApp service: Save 6357300971 and send your seat number
 
Check via DigiLocker by logging in and accessing the Education section
 
Wait for some time and retry on the official website once traffic eases

GSEB HSC Result 2026: What after GSEB HSC result 2026?

Students can now download their provisional marksheets online, while original certificates will be distributed by respective schools later. It is important to verify all details carefully, including:
 
Name spelling
 
Subject codes
 
Marks obtained
 
After downloading:
 
Save and print your marksheet
 
Science stream students should focus on entrance exams
 
General stream students can begin applying to colleges
  Career counselling is recommended to choose the right academic path. 

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 11:12 AM IST

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