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NTA NEET UG 2026 provisional answer key, response sheets expected soon

The NTA held the NEET UG 2026 exams on May 3, 2026, through a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM. Candidates who showed up for the exams will be given the official answer key and response sheets soon

NTA NEET UG results 2026

NTA NEET UG results 2026: download NEET 2026 provisional answer key

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 11:13 AM IST

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The NEET UG Answer Key 2026 will likely be released shortly by the National Testing Agency, or NTA. Candidates who took the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can view the provisional key on the NTA NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in, whenever it is made available. 
 
On May 3, 2026, the NEET UG exam was administered both domestically and worldwide. The pen and paper exam was administered from 2 to 5 pm. About 22.79 lakh enrolled candidates had taken the test at more than 5,432 locations in 551 Indian cities and 14 abroad. 180 questions were totalling 720 marks on the test.
 

NEET Answer Key 2026: How to check and download the provisional key?

· Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.
 
· Click on the NEET Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page.
 
· A new page will display where candidates will have to fill in their login details.

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· Click on submit and your provisional key will be showcased.
 
· Check the answer key and download it.
 
· Keep a hard copy of the same for later use. 

How to raise objections on the NEET 2026 Provisional Answer Key?

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG
 
Step 2: Press on the answer key challenge and click on the link
 
Step 3: Log in with the credentials and choose the question and the right answer
 
Step 4: Click on the objection link and fill in the challenge
 
Step 5: Upload supporting documents and press submit
 
Step 6: Save for later reference.

Evaluation of NTA NEET UG Answer Sheets 2026?

The official Information Bulletin 2026 states that the NEET UG answer papers are thoroughly examined and analysed. "The OMRs are machine-readable and are being evaluated through specific software impartial to all," the official announcement mentioned.
 
If they have any questions, NEET UG applicants will be able to contest the provisional answer key and provide feedback on the OMR grading of their OMR sheets. It is crucial to remember that after the NEET results are announced, there is no way to recheck or re-evaluate the answer sheets.

NEET UG answer key and objection details 2026

The NEET UG provisional answer key will be made available on the official website by the exam conducting body, and candidates will be notified by an official press release. By paying a non-refundable processing cost of Rs. 200 per answer challenged, applicants will be able to contest the provisional answer key online.
 
According to the public announcement, the answer key challenge window will be open for a predetermined amount of time. The NTA will use a panel of subject matter experts to verify the candidates' challenges. The answer key will be updated for all NEET UG 2026 applicants if any challenge is determined to be inaccurate.

NEET UG 2026 Final answer key, result announcement?

The NEET UG final answer key 2026 will be prepared by the NTA using the updated answer key. The NEET UG result is then announced using the final answer key. Candidates should be aware that no specific applicant will be notified if their challenge is accepted or rejected.  Before the NEET UG 2026 results are announced, the key that has been finalised after the objections will be considered final and posted on the NTA website. To ensure that the examination for 22.79 lakh candidates was conducted smoothly, the NTA mobilised more than 2 lakh staff.
   

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Topics : National Testing Agency NEET UG exam results

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 11:13 AM IST

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