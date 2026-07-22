The ICSE (Class 10) Improvement Examination 2026 results have been released by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). Students who took the exams can now view their results on the results portal at results.cisce.org and the official CISCE website at cisce.org.

Additionally, starting on July 24, 2026, digital mark sheets will be accessible on DigiLocker. After the main board exams, Class 10 students had the opportunity to enhance their performance in a few chosen topics during the improvement exam, which took place from June 15 to June 30.

How to check ICSE Class 10 Improvement Result 2026?

· Go to the CISCE Results Portal at cisce.org.

· Choose the ICSE Improvement Examination Result 2026 link.

· Fill in the required login credentials.

· Submit the details to check the result.

· Download and save the provisional scorecard for later reference.

Schools can access tabulation registers and candidate-wise reports via the CAREERS Portal.

ICSE Class 10 Improvement Result 2026: Examination Statistics

· Examination Period: June 15 to June 30, 2026

· Total Candidates Appeared: 5,321

· Paper-wise Entries: 13,032

· Subjects/Papers Covered: 37

· Examination Centres: 341

· Evaluation Centres: 43

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About ICSE Class 10 Improvement Result 2026

5,321 candidates took the exams this year, submitting 13,032 paper-wise entries in 37 different subjects. Exams were administered at 341 exam centres, while 185 examiners conducted evaluations at 43 locations.

The better scores earned in the main and improvement exams will be considered the final scores, according to CISCE.

ALSO READ: GATE 2027: IIT Madras announces exam dates, registration starts on Aug 14 We recommend that students download and store their ICSE Class 10th Improvement Scorecards 2026, since the final score will be determined by the higher of the scores from the main and improvement exams.

More about the CISCE ICSE exam result 2026

The tabulation register and candidate-specific reports are available for download by schools via the CISCE Careers site. Schools can call 1800-203-2414 or send an email to helpdesk@cisce.org if they have any questions about the results.