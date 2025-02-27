Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 07:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / Crackdown on reviewers: Naac axes a fifth of assessors over irregularities

Crackdown on reviewers: Naac axes a fifth of assessors over irregularities

Under fire over alleged irregularities in assessments, NAAC has also halted physical inspection of colleges and moved the process completely online

Delhi University, DU

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NAAC has axed a fifth of its assessors in a crackdown on reviewers who did not meet its required quality standards, officials said on Thursday.

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has also hired more than 1,000 new reviewers based on recommendations of a committee that included vice-chancellors of several universities.

Under fire over alleged irregularities in assessments, NAAC has also halted physical inspection of colleges and moved the process completely online.

NAAC is an autonomous body established by the University Grants Commission in 1994 to systematically assess and accredit the higher educational institutions (HEIs), with the objective of quality assurance and improvement in the quality of education.

 

According to the officials, NAAC had more than 7,000 assessors who were responsible for evaluating HEIs in the course of grading the institutions.

Also Read

Image via Shutterstock

JNU prof suspended in bribery scandal: What's the NAAC accreditation case?

Delhi University, DU

Jammu University secures A++ grade in NAAC, LG praises management

electricity

PFC inks pact to provide Rs 26,800 crore finance to MP power utilities

Diageo, alcohol, liquor

CAG cites irregularities in Delhi liquor policy, referred to PAC for probe

Premiumcruise industry, cruise

India's cruise companies gear up for expansion to meet rising demand

"Different regions had a different set of assessors, sometimes they had to travel to other parts as well. Reviewing the work and conduct of the assessors has been part of the process for a long time but a lot of irregularities led to strong action this time. We have done away with one-fifth of the strength ... There were many who were there on the list but weren't assessing lately, so they were removed as were," a senior NAAC official said.

"Depending on the review, some have been removed for a period of six months, some for a year and some debarred. We have also parallelly recruited more than 1,000 new reviewers who will now be trained," the official added.

The action came following a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged bribery of a NAAC team by the Guntur-based KLEF in exchange for an A++ rating for its university.

The seven peer assessors concerned were debarred by NAAC.

"Evaluations will now be conducted entirely online, eliminating campus visits for colleges. Universities, though, will see a hybrid approach -- most assessments will be remote but select reviewers will still make on-site visits to ensure oversight," the senior official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Exam, National exam

GATE 2025: Answer key, Response sheet announced at official website

CBSE, students

CBSE Class 12th Chemistry exam analysis 2025: Students, teachers' reactions

CUET PG 2025

CUET PG 2025 exam: Timetable announced, key updates at official website

Class 12 CBSE board

CBSE approves draft norms for conducting Class-10 board exams twice a year

ICSI

ICSI CS Professional Programme, Executive result out; Here's how to check

Topics : NAAC education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchMarket TodayMagicOS 9.0 Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon