UPSC CSE 2026 notification out: 933 posts, registration open till Feb 24

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) and the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Examination 2026, and opened the online registration process. Eligible and interested candidates can apply through the official website, upsconline.nic.in, till 6 pm on February 24.

The recruitment process aims to fill a total of 933 vacancies through the Civil Services Examination. According to the official notification, the preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on May 24, 2026, while the main examination will begin on August 21, 2026.

Key dates for UPSC CSE 2026

· Notification release date: February 4, 2026

· Commencement of online application process: February 4, 2026

· Deadline to apply online: February 24, 2026 (by 6:00 PM)

· Preliminary exam date: May 24, 2026.

Steps to apply for UPSC Civil Services 2026

Candidates must apply only online at https://upsconline.nic.in, the official UPSC portal. The Online Application Portal has four sections for the application process:

Step 1. Account Creation: Build a candidate profile.

Step 2. Universal Registration: Create a lifetime Universal Registration Number (URN).

Step 3. Common Application Form (CAF): Enter the general details. Candidates must capture a live photograph during this step and upload a clear signature (signed three times on white paper with black ink).

Step 4. Examination-Specific Module: Enter the details specific to the Civil Services Exam 2026, including exam centre preference and fee payment.

Vacancy breakdown for UPSC exams 2026

The Commission has declared around 933 posts to be filled through the CSE 2026 cycle. The final vacancy count may be revised upon confirmation from respective Cadre Controlling Authorities.

Standard reservations for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backwards Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) will be registered as per Government norms.

This includes 33 openings reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) categories, distributed as follows:

· Blindness and Low Vision: 7 vacancies

· Deaf and Hard of Hearing: 11 vacancies

· Locomotor Disability: 8 vacancies (including cerebral palsy, leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims, and muscular dystrophy)

· Multiple Disabilities: 7 vacancies.

UPSC 2026 attempts

· General (GL) / EWS- 6 attempts

· OBC- 9 attempts

· SC / ST- Unlimited

· PwBD (GL / EWS / OBC)- 9 attempts

· PwBD (SC / ST)- Unlimited.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2026: Application Fee

SC, ST, Divyang, and female candidates are not required to pay the Rs 100 application fee for UPSC Civil Services. To apply for the mains exam, candidates who pass the preliminary exam must pay an additional Rs 20. Women, PwBD, SC, and ST are not required to pay the fees.

More about the UPSC 2026 exams

In accordance with UPSC guidelines, prospective civil servants should start preparing their application materials right away, including scanned photos and signatures. To avoid last-minute technical difficulties, it is very important to finish the online registration well before the February 24 deadline.

The three-tiered selection process consists of the Preliminary Exam (May 24, 2026), Main Exam, and Personality Test (Interview) as the initial hurdles.

Before beginning their application, prospective candidates are advised to visit the official UPSC website (https://upsconline.nic.in) to obtain the entire Official PDF Notification and carefully go over all instructions, FAQs, and eligibility requirements.