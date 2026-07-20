The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has announced the schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027, which will be held in February 2027. The examination will be conducted in both morning and afternoon sessions across multiple days and will comprise 30 papers. Candidates may appear for either one paper or up to two papers, subject to the approved paper combinations.

Aspirants can apply for GATE 2027 through the official website, gate2027.iitm.ac.in. This year's examination also introduces a new paper in Robotics and Automation (RA), marking an expansion of the test's academic offerings.

GATE 2027 - Important dates

Registration for GATE 2027 will open on August 14, 2026. The deadline for applications is September 21, 2026.

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) exams is scheduled on February 6, 7, 13, 14, and 21, 2027.

GATE 2027: How to apply?

1. Go to the official IIT GATE website at gate2027.iitm.ac.in.

2. Click the registration link and register.

3. Once registered, fill out the application form.

4. Pay the application fee.

5. Click submit and download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a hard copy for future reference.

Inside the GATE 2027 exams

A new Engineering Sciences (XE) paper has been created by incorporating the Textile Engineering and Fibre Science (TF) paper. All GATE 2027 question papers will be conducted only in English.

ALSO READ: Kerala Plus Two Save-A-Year Result 2026 expected today: Check updates Candidates who qualify in GATE may apply for admission to Master's, direct doctoral, and PhD programmes in relevant fields of engineering, technology, science, architecture, and humanities at institutions funded by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and other government organisations. Eligible candidates may also receive financial assistance, subject to the admission policies of the respective institutions.

More about the GATE 2027 exams

Each candidate must submit only one application. Those wishing to appear for a second paper (from the approved two-paper combinations) should include it in their initial application. If a candidate submits more than one application, only one will be accepted. The remaining applications will be rejected, and the application fee will not be refunded.

Several universities and organisations also use GATE scores for admission to postgraduate programmes that are not funded by the MoE. In addition, many Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) use GATE scores as part of their recruitment process. Several reputed private companies also consider GATE scores while hiring engineering graduates.