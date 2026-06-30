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IBPS PO, MT and SO recruitment 2026 notification out; key dates announced

The IBPS recruitment drive is being held for posts in 2027-28. As per the schedule, online registration and application fee payment will start on July 1, 2026, and continue till July 21, 2026

IBPS PO, MT and SO recruitment 2026

IBPS PO, MT and SO recruitment 2026

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 6:15 PM IST

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The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued a brief notification for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP PO/MT-XVI and CRP SPL-XVI) to recruit Probationary Officers (PO), Management Trainees (MT) and Specialist Officers (SO) in participating public sector banks.
 
The recruitment drive is being conducted for vacancies in the 2027–28 cycle. Online registration and payment of application fees will begin on July 1, 2026, and close on July 21, 2026.

About the IBPS PO, MT and SO recruitment 2026 notification

The notification states that on July 1, 2026, the official IBPS website will publish a comprehensive advertisement that includes information about the position, eligibility requirements, examination format, and other recruitment instructions.
 

IBPS notification 2026: What you need to know?

Before submitting their applications, candidates are urged to carefully read the detailed notification. The PO/MT Preliminary Examination is scheduled for August 2026, and the Main Examination is scheduled for October 2026.
 
Interviews will take place in November and December 2026, and the personality test is set for November of the same year. It is anticipated that a provisional allocation will occur in January 2027.

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The Preliminary Examination for Specialist Officer recruitment will take place in September or October 2026, while the Main Examination will take place in November of the same year.
 
Additionally, interviews are planned for November and December of 2026, with a provisional allotment due in January of 2027.

Stages of IBPS Selection Process 2026

For Probationary Officer (PO) and Management Trainee (MT) posts, the recruitment method will comprise:
 
·        Preliminary Examination
 
·        Main Examination
 
·        Personality Test
 
·        Interview
 
·        Provisional Allotment.
 
For Specialist Officer (SO) posts, candidates will be shortlisted after:
 
·        Preliminary Examination
 
·        Main Examination
 
·        Interview
 
·        Provisional Allotment.

What after the IBPS selection 2026?

The availability of positions in participating public sector banks and the candidates' performance in the designated selection phases will determine the final allocation of candidates. Before applying, candidates are recommended to confirm that they meet all qualifying requirements.
 
In order to stay informed about the recruitment process, admit cards, exam dates, results, and future stages of selection, IBPS has also advised candidates to frequently check its official website.

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First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 6:15 PM IST

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