Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 07:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / ICAI to roll out information systems audit standards this month

ICAI to roll out information systems audit standards this month

The Information Systems Audit Standards (ISAS) seek to strengthen the audit process within the country's digital ecosystem

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 7:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will come out with the information systems audit standards later this month.

The Information Systems Audit Standards (ISAS) seek to strengthen the audit process within the country's digital ecosystem.

The institute will be coming out with 11 ISAS.

ICAI President Prasanna Kumar D on Wednesday said it would be the first time that a professional institute would be coming out with such standards, and added that its central council approved the standards earlier this month.

According to the institute, ISAS would establish a direct linkage between system controls and financial reporting integrity.

 

"In an environment where financial statements are ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning)-generated, system-processed, algorithm-driven, and cloud-hosted, strong information systems controls are essential.

"By strengthening assurance over automated entries, revenue systems, core platforms, and technology-based processes, ISAS enhances the reliability of digital financial reporting and reinforces stakeholder confidence across the ecosystem," it said in a note.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI defers UTI framework for OTC derivative transactions to January 2027

ICRA

Risk-based deposit rules may dent bank profits by up to ₹12k cr: ICRA

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Relaxed ECB framework by RBI expected to boost offshore borrowings

State bond yields harden on heavy supply and weak investor demand

Govt plans to switch ₹25,000 crore bonds through auction on Mondaypremium

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI mulls allowing banks to trade FX derivatives on offshore ETPspremium

Topics : ICAI audit BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWeather TodayIndia AI Impact Summit Day 3Infosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchSolar Eclipse TodayPakistan vs Namibia LIVE ScorePersonal Finance