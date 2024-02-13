Sensex (    %)
                        
IIM Indore completes final placements with 150+ recruiters, details inside

In the IIM Indore placements, the stats for 2024 comprised of the average CTC at Rs 25.68 LPA, while the middle CTC remained at Rs 24.50 LPA and the highest at Rs 1 crore yearly

IIM Indore placements 2024

Against the setting of a cooling job market, IIM Indore accomplished 100 per cent jobs for the batch of 2022-2024.
The largest outgoing batch in the institute's 27 years history, 594 students from the two-year Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) received offers from 150+ recruiters during the final placement season, demonstrating the industry's faith in the institute and its students.
IIM Indore placements: Insights 

This year, IIM Indore fostered relationship with 50+ new selection representatives, including however not restricted to Accenture Operations, Airtel, Mindsprint, Navi, OLA Electric, Searce, SBI Securities, Sutra Management Consulting, Bajaj Consumer Care, CAMS, DataLink, ESAF Bank, Godrej & Boyce, HCLSoftware, HDFC Life, Hero Future Energies, Indus Insights, IndusInd Bank, Jio Financial Services, Suzlon Group, ThoughtFocus, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Unacademy, Zinnov and Zycus.
The statistics for the current year consisted of the average CTC at Rs 25.68 LPA, while the average CTC remained at Rs 24.50 LPA. The highest remuneration offered during the placements remained at Rs 1 crore per annum.

IIM Indore placements: 25% in Consulting 

Consulting having 25% of the total offers, highlighting premier recruiters including A.T. Kearney, Accenture Strategy, Accenture Tech Consulting, Acuvon Consulting, KPMG, McKinsey & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte India, Deloitte USI, Droege Group, Everest Group, Eversana, EY, EY Parthenon, GEP Worldwide, Indus Insights, Infosys Consulting, PwC India, PwC US Advisory, Redseer Strategy Consultants, Samagra, Searce Inc, Sutra Management Consulting, Vector Consulting Group and Zinnov.

IIM Indore placements 2024: 19% Placement in Sales & Marketing

Recruitments in the Sales & Marketing function shaped 19% of the overall offers, witnessing participation from prominent recruiters like Lodha, Mondelez International, nStore, OfBusiness, PepsiCo, Prataap Snacks, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt, Reid & Taylor, Samsung, Suta, Table Space, TATA Consumer Products, TATA Steel, 91Squarefeet, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd, Affinity Global, Asian Paints, AstraZeneca, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Consumer Care, Bira91, Century Plyboards, Country Delight, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, eMSME, General Mills, Godrej & Boyce, Haleon, Hindustan Unilever Limited, InfoEdge, ITC Limited, Varun Beverages Limited, Vedanta Limited, XSEED Education, and Zycus.

12% batch picked for IT/ Analytics roles, being recruited by firms like Accenture Operations, Amazon, American Express, Axtria, Capgemini Chrysalis, Incture, Magicbricks, MAQ Software, Merilytics, Mindsprint, Navi, Optum, Polestar, CarDekho, Cognizant, DataLink, EXL Analytics, GE Healthcare, Genpact, Hero MotoCorp, HCLSoftware, HCLTech, Hexaware, IDFC First Bank, QualityKiosk Technologies, TA Digital and Wipro.

IIM Indore placements 2024: 25% in Management & HR

25% batch were expanded offers to roles in General Management, HR & Operations by a diverse mix of companies including Aarti Industries, Airtel, AMWAY, Nuvoco Vistas, Okaya Group, OLA Electric, PhonePe, Reliance Industries Limited, Renew Power, Salesforce, Schneider Electric, Sobha Realty, Suzlon Group, Biocon, BLS International Services, Capgemini E.L.I.T.E., Century Real Estate Holdings, Cipla, Everest Industries, DCM Shriram, Delhivery, General Mills, Godrej Properties Limited, Hero MotoCorp, Hero Future Energies, Indegene, Jio Financial Services, Jubilant Motorworks, Larsen & Toubro, Luminous Power Technologies, TATA Administrative Services, TATA Communications, Tech Mahindra, ThoughtFocus, Unacademy, Volvo Eicher and Wakefit.
IIM Indore grips on accreditations from AMBA, AACSB, and EQUIS, three well-known international organizations. With this distinction, it becomes the second IIM in the nation to get the coveted "Triple Crown" recognition, ranking among the top 100 business schools worldwide. In the FT Worldwide 2023 and QS World College Rankings, IIM Indore got fourth and sixth rankings among all po;pular IIMs separately, reaffirming its stature as an organization giving management education of the best standards.

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 6:02 PM IST

