JEE Main 2024: Session 2 exam city slip announced at jeemain.nta.ac.in

JEE Main Session 2 exam details to be declared soon. Exams to be held from 4-15 April 2024, in two shifts. Instructions to download admit card and test city slip on official website

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 11:21 AM IST

The JEE Main 2024 session 2 test city intimation slip has been announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The exam is scheduled to be conducted between April 4 to 15. The exam city slip is currently accessible on the official site at jeemain.nta.ac.in.
Through this, applicants will be informed about their test centres. Applicants will require their application number, date of birth, and course name to have the option to get to the exam city slip. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
This year, over 11 lakh students had applied for the session 1 exam while for the JEE Main session 2 test, approx 12 lakhs have enrolled. The test will be held in two shifts. The first shift test will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm. Though, the second shift exam will be conducted between 3 pm to 6 pm. NTA will issue the admit cards three days before the tests. 

JEE Main 2024: Steps to download (exam slip)

Step 1: Visit the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.ac.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, choose the ‘Download JEE Main City Slip’ link that is showcased.
Step 3: Enter the essential information, which involves your date of birth, application number, and the captcha code that displays on the screen. Press “Submit.”
Step 4: The JEE Main BE, BTech city intimation slip will be available.
Step 5: Download and save a printed copy of the BE, BTech city intimation slip for later. 

JEE Main: Overview

It is important to pass the JEE Main exam for admission to engineering institutes like IIIT, NIT, and so on. 
The people who rank in the top 2.5 lakh of JEE Main are qualified next to show up for the JEE Advanced, which is held for admission to the IITs. The registration method for JEE Advanced 2024 is scheduled to start on April 30, and the exam is planned to be conducted on June 4.

JEE Main 2024 Exam: What’s next after the exam slip?

Post downloading the exam city slip, students are encouraged to follow the JEE Main admit card release date and time. According to the JEE announcement, NTA will declare the hall tickets three days before the beginning of the test. 

As such, JEE main hall tickets are supposed to be announced on April 1, 2024. Students are encouraged to continue to visit the official sites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/) for the recent updates. 
For additional details, connect with JEE (Primary) - 2024, the applicants can also contact 011-40759000/011-69227700 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

Topics : JEE (Main) JEE Mains JEE Advanced education

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 11:21 AM IST

