AP POLYCET 2025 counselling registration begins today at appolycet.nic.in

AP POLYCET 2025 counselling starts today at polycet.ap.gov.in. Candidates can register online, pay the fee, verify documents, and fill in choices for seat allotment

The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET), Andhra Pradesh, has begun the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2025 counselling registration process from today.
 
Candidates who qualified the AP POLYCET 2025 exam can register online through the official websites – polycet.ap.gov.in or appolycet.nic.in. 
 
The entire counselling process will be conducted in online mode, comprising registration, fee payment, document verification, option entry, and seat allotment. Below is a step-by-step guide to help candidates through the process: 

Step 1: Pay processing fee

  • Visit appolycet.nic.in
  • Click on “Pay Fee Online”
  • Enter your AP POLYCET 2025 Hall Ticket Number and Rank
  • Pay using net banking, debit card, or credit card
  • Processing fee:
  • General/OBC: ₹700
  • SC/ST: ₹250

Step 2: Mandatory documents

After paying the fee, candidates from reserved or special categories must verify documents at designated help centres. All candidates, regardless of their rank, must pay the processing fee between 20 and 27 June.
 

Documents required:
  • AP POLYCET 2025 Hall Ticket
  • AP POLYCET 2025 Rank Card
  • SSC/10th Class Mark Sheet & Certificate
  • Transfer Certificate (TC) from last studied institution
  • Caste Certificate
  • Income Certificate (issued after January 1, 2025, if applying for fee reimbursement)
  • Residence Certificate
  • Aadhaar Card
  • Study Certificates from Class 4 to 10
  • PH/NCC/Sports/Ex-Servicemen Certificates
  • Minority Certificate
  • EWS Certificate
  • Local Status Certificate

Step 3: Option entry

After successful verification:
  • Log in and enter preferred colleges/courses as per rank
  • Arrange choices carefully based on preference
  • Save and print the option entry form for future reference

Step 4: Seat allotment

  • Once the option entry is completed, the seat allotment results will be published online.
  • Log in to check your allotment status
  • Download your seat allotment letter and follow further instructions

Step 5: Reporting to the Institute

Candidates allotted a seat must:
  • Report online through the portal
  • Report physically to the allotted college with documents
  • Pay the admission fee within the given deadline to confirm the seat
 
The AP POLYCET 2025 counselling is strictly online. Eligible candidates must complete all steps—registration, verification, and option entry—within the given timeline to secure admission.
 
For the latest updates and full counselling schedule, regularly visit the official website.

