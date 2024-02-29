Sensex (    %)
                        
SSC CHSL 2023: Final results announced on ssc.gov.in, details inside

The Staff Selection Commission has announced the results of the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2023. Applicants can now view their results on the official website at ssc.gov.in

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 7:19 PM IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the SSC CHSL 2023 final results today, February 29. The candidates can now get to the scorecards online from the official website at ssc.nic.in. The results can be accessed by entering the registration number and password on the official site. The commission expects to fill a sum of 1,211 openings through the recruitment drive. 
From August 2 to 17, the SSC CHSL tier 1 (10+2) level exam 2023 was administered. The prelims answer key for SSC CHSL was declared on August 19, and by August 22, objections against it were to be submitted by the applicants. The final answer key was announced in October last year.
SSC CHSL 2023: Insights 

The SSC CHSL tier 1 result 2023 was announced on September 27. A sum of 19,556 students passed the Level 1 exam and are currently qualified to take the Tier 2 test. An overall of 17,495 candidates were shortlisted for the LDC, JSA posts, 754 for the DEO (CAG and DCA), and 1,307 for the DEO (other than CAG and DCA). 
The tier-II exam occurred on November 2, 2023, and January 10, 2024. An overall of 14,548 applicants who were shortlisted for positions of LDC, JSA, and JPA had showed up for the typing test in the tier- II level test while 1679 applicants who were shortlisted for the role of DEOs had showed up for the DEST exam.

SSC CHSL: Steps to check 

Step 1: Visit the SSC’s official website at ssc.nic.in.
Step 2: Choose the “SSC CHSL final result 2023” link.
Step 3: Then press the link i.e. “LIST OF CANDIDATES IN ROLL NO ORDER PROVISIONALLY SHORTLISTED FOR DOCUMENT VERIFICATION AND SUBSEQUENT APPOINTMENT”.
Step 4: A PDF file containing the roll number and names of candidates will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Download the SSC CHSL final result 2023.
Step 6: Print a copy of the SSC CHSL final result 2023 for later use.

SSC CHSL: Overview

The Tier 2 of the combined higher secondary (10+2) test is proposed to people who finished the SSC CHSL Tier 1 test in 2023. The SSC CHSL Tier 2 test was booked for November 2. 

The SSC CHSL test is being given to serve Group C posts like Lower Divisional Clerk/Junior Secretariat Assistant and Data Entry Operators for different Ministries/Departments/Offices of the Government of India. The individuals who have come to the final lists will next be required to undergo a document verification procedure.

