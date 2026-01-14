Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / FMGE December Admit Card 2025 releasing today at natboard.edu.in, know more

FMGE December Admit Card 2025 releasing today at natboard.edu.in, know more

NBEMS will release the FMGE December admit card 2025 today via its official website, natboard.edu.in. Candidates who have registered will be able to view and download their hall tickets

FMGE December admit card 2025

FMGE December admit card 2025 to be out soon

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 1:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The FMGE December Admit Card 2025 will be released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, or NBEMS today, on January 14, 2026. The hall tickets can be checked and downloaded by candidates who have enrolled for the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam via the NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in. The date of the FMGE exam is January 17, 2026.
 
The availability of the admit card on the NBEMS website will be communicated to candidates by email and SMS notifications. Candidates will not receive their admit cards via email or postal mail. Candidates can visit the NBEMS website for additional relevant information.
 

How to download the FMGE December admit card 2025?

·        Go to the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.
 
·        Press on FMGE December Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.
 
·        A new page will display where candidates will have to fill in the login details.

Also Read

RSSB REET mains admit card 2026

RSSB REET mains admit card 2026 released on official website, details here

CUET PG 2026

CUET PG 2026: NTA issues advisory, registration ends January 14; know more

KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 released

KVS NVS Admit Card 2026 out for TGT, PGT, PRT & non-teaching staff exams

IIT JAM 2026

IIT JAM 2026 admit card release postponed, know revised timetable and more

GATE Admit Card 2026 date postponed

GATE Admit Card 2026 date postponed, new date to be soon, all details here

 
·        Press on submit and your admit card will be showcased on the screen.
 
·        View the admit card and download the page.
 
·        Keep a hard copy of the same for later use. 

FMGE December exam pattern 2025

One paper with 300 multiple-choice questions makes up the exam. There will be four English-language response options for each question. Out of the four response options offered for each question, candidates must choose the best, most appropriate, or right solution.
 
The exams will be given in two parts that must be completed in a single day. Each section will include 150 questions that must be answered in 150 minutes. The two sections are separated by a planned break. There shall be no negative marking. 

What is FMGE?

For Indian citizens and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) who obtained medical degrees outside of India, the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), also called the MCI Screening Test, is a mandatory licensing exam.
 
The National Exit Test (NExT), a single licensure exam for all medical graduates, is anticipated to take the place of the FMGE.

More From This Section

JKBOSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2025

JKBOSE Class 10th result 2025 released, 12th to be out soon: How to check

student school education

Over 3,500 EWS applicants not admitted to Delhi schools in 2025-26: Govt

SC, Supreme Court

SC directs govt to frame rules to implement 25% EWS quota under RTE Act

Maharashtra HSC hall tickets 2026

Maharashtra HSC hall tickets 2026 released on mahahsscboard.in, know more

UPSC NDA, NA & CDS exam 2026

UPSC NDA, NA & CDS exam 2026 schedule out at upsc.gov.in, details here

Topics : Admit Card Medical seats medical entrance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGroww Q3 ResultsTech Mahindra Q3 ResultsQ3 Result TodayBharat Coking Coal IPO Allotment StatusDividend Stocks TodayBank Holiday TodayIMD Cold Wave Read WarningShadowfax IPO Price Band