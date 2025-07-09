Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 10:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / Bihar Police admit card out for July 16 exam; download at csbc.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Police admit card out for July 16 exam; download at csbc.bihar.gov.in

CSBC released the Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 on July 9. Candidates can download it from the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in, using their login details

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Bihar Police admit card out: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025 today, July 9. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website – csbc.bihar.gov.in.
 
As per CSBC’s schedule, admit cards will be available for download until 10:30 AM on July 16, 2025. The admit cards are being issued in phases based on the respective exam dates to ensure accurate information for each candidate.
 
To access the admit card, candidates must log in using:
  • Registration number
  • Mobile number
  • Date of birth

Bihar Police Exam Dates (Single Shift: 12 noon – 2 PM)

  • July 16
  • July 20
  • July 23
  • July 27
  • July 30
  • August 3

How to check and download Bihar Police Constable admit card 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025:
 
  • Visit the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in
  • Click on “Download admit card for Constable written examination 2025” on the homepage.
  • Enter the required login credentials.
  • Submit and download your admit card.
  • Take a printout for the exam day.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable admit card 2025: Important guidelines

Candidates appearing for the Bihar Police Constable written exam must carefully read and follow the instructions mentioned on the admit card.

On the exam day, it is mandatory to carry a valid photo ID, such as an Aadhar card, a passport, a driving license, PAN card, or a voter ID, along with the admit card.
 
In case candidates are unable to download the admit card from the official website, CSBC will issue duplicate admit cards as per the schedule outlined in the official notification.
 
Candidates are advised to check the official website for updates regularly and can also access the official recruitment exam notice via the link provided on the site.

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

