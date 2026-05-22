AIBE 21 Admit Card 2026 will be released today on website; how to download

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will release the AIBE 21 exam admit cards today, May 22, 2026. The official website will have a link for candidates to download their admission cards. To view the results and obtain the marksheets, candidates taking the exam must have their login information available.

The date of AIBE 21 is set for June 7, 2026. The exam will run from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm in a single shift. Students must bring a hard copy of their AIBE 21 admit card, a valid photo ID, and their bare acts without any notes.

AIBE Admit Card 2026: Important schedule

• AIBE admit card 2026 release date: 22-May-2026

• AIBE 2026 Exam date: 07-June-2026

• AIBE 2026 Exam Timing: 11:30 am

• Start of the exam: 1:00 pm

• End of exam: 4:00 pm

• AIBE 2026 Answer Key Release Date: First week of December.

AIBE 21 Admit Card 2026: How to download?

1. Visit the official website of AIBE at allindiabarexamination.com.

2. Press on the AIBE 21 Admit Card 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will display where candidates will have to enter their login details.

4. Click on submit, and your admit card will be showcased.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for later use.

More about the AIBE 21 Admit Card 2026

Important information such as the candidate's name, roll number, registration number, photo, signature, exam date, reporting time, shift timings, exam centre name and address, enrolled state, application number, chosen exam language, and exam day instructions are all included on the AIBE admit card.

The date of the exam is June 7, 2026. The exam will be administered offline. One mark will be awarded for each of the 100 multiple-choice questions on the test. Three hours and thirty minutes are allotted for the exam. Negative marking will not occur.