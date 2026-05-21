UPSC exam calendar 2027 released: Check IAS prelims, Mains exam dates
The UPSC has released the exam calendar for 2027, bringing clarity for lakhs of aspirants preparing for Civil Services. The UPSC CSE Prelims exams 2027 will be on May 23
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Listen to This Article
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the examination calendar for 2027, giving lakhs of aspirants a clearer timeline for preparation for the country’s top competitive exams, including the Civil Services Examination (CSE).
The official schedule states that the UPSC CSE Preliminary Examination 2027 will take place on May 23, 2027. The examination is held annually for recruitment to prestigious services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and other central government posts.
According to the Commission, applications must be submitted by February 2, 2027, and the notification for UPSC CSE 2027 will be released on January 13, 2027. The Civil Services (Main) Examination 2027 is set to start on August 20, 2027, and last for five days.
How to download the UPSC annual calendar 2027?
· Candidates need to visit the official portal at upsc.gov.in
· Enter the UPSC annual calendar 2027 link
Also Read
· UPSC annual calendar 2027 PDF will display on the screen for download.
· Save the UPSC annual calendar PDF and take a printout for later use.
UPSC annual calendar 2027 full exam timetable
More about the UPSC exam timetable 2027
The UPSC calendar is more than just a timetable for millions of applicants. It serves as a year-long preparation guide. Candidates preparing for Civil Services, NDA, CDS, Engineering Services, and other UPSC exams can start systematic planning, revision cycles, and mock test preparation well in advance, thanks to the availability of defined dates.
For candidates and coaching centres who frequently match study plans with test dates, the official UPSC calendar has also decreased ambiguity. The announcement of the UPSC 2027 schedule has formally begun the countdown to one of the nation's biggest test seasons as competition for top government positions intensifies.
More From This Section
Topics : UPSC civil services civil servants Entrance Exams
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 21 2026 | 1:19 PM IST