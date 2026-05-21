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UPSC exam calendar 2027 released: Check IAS prelims, Mains exam dates

The UPSC has released the exam calendar for 2027, bringing clarity for lakhs of aspirants preparing for Civil Services. The UPSC CSE Prelims exams 2027 will be on May 23

UPSC exam calendar 2027

UPSC exam calendar 2027 out: check exam date

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 1:23 PM IST

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The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the examination calendar for 2027, giving lakhs of aspirants a clearer timeline for preparation for the country’s top competitive exams, including the Civil Services Examination (CSE).
 
The official schedule states that the UPSC CSE Preliminary Examination 2027 will take place on May 23, 2027. The examination is held annually for recruitment to prestigious services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and other central government posts.
 
According to the Commission, applications must be submitted by February 2, 2027, and the notification for UPSC CSE 2027 will be released on January 13, 2027. The Civil Services (Main) Examination 2027 is set to start on August 20, 2027, and last for five days.
 

How to download the UPSC annual calendar 2027?

·        Candidates need to visit the official portal at upsc.gov.in
 
·        Enter the UPSC annual calendar 2027 link

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·        UPSC annual calendar 2027 PDF will display on the screen for download.
 
·        Save the UPSC annual calendar PDF and take a printout for later use. 

UPSC annual calendar 2027 full exam timetable 

Exam Name Notification date Registration closing date Exam Date
UPSC RT/Reserve for Exam     January 9, 2027
Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2027 September 2, 2026 September 22, 2026 January 10, 2027
Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2027 September 16, 2026 October 6, 2026 January 31, 2027
CBI (DSP) LDCE December 16, 2026 January 5, 2027 February 27, 2027
UPSC RT/Reserve for Exam     March 13, 2027
CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2027 November 25, 2026 December 15, 2026 March 14, 2027
NDA & NA Examination (I), 2027 December 2, 2026 December 22, 2026 April 11, 2027
CDS Examination (I), 2027 December 2, 2026 December 22, 2026 April 11, 2027
Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2027 January 13, 2027 February 2, 2027 May 23, 2027
Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2027 January 13, 2027 February 2, 2027 May 23, 2027
Reserved for UPSC exam     June 5, 2027
Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2027     June 18, 2027 (Friday)
IES/ISS Examination, 2027 February 10, 2027 March 2, 2027 June 18, 2027
Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2027     June 19, 2027
Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2027 February 17, 2027 March 9, 2027 July 4, 2027
Combined Medical Services Examination, 2027 March 3, 2027 March 23, 2027 July 18, 2027
UPSC RT/Reserve for Exam     July 31, 2027
UPSC RT/Reserve for Exam     August 7, 2027
Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2027     August 20, 2027
NDA & NA Examination (II), 2027 May 12, 2027 June 1, 2027 September 19, 2027 (Sunday)
CDS Examination (II), 2027 May 12, 2027 June 1, 2027 September 19, 2027
UPSC RT/Reserve for Exam     September 25, 2027
UPSC RT/Reserve for Exam     October 16, 2027
Reserved for UPSC exam     October 23, 2027
Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2027     November 21, 2027
UPSC RT/Reserve for Exam     December 4, 2027
SO/Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE September 15, 2027 October 5, 2027 December 18, 2027

More about the UPSC exam timetable 2027

The UPSC calendar is more than just a timetable for millions of applicants. It serves as a year-long preparation guide. Candidates preparing for Civil Services, NDA, CDS, Engineering Services, and other UPSC exams can start systematic planning, revision cycles, and mock test preparation well in advance, thanks to the availability of defined dates. 
 
For candidates and coaching centres who frequently match study plans with test dates, the official UPSC calendar has also decreased ambiguity. The announcement of the UPSC 2027 schedule has formally begun the countdown to one of the nation's biggest test seasons as competition for top government positions intensifies.
 

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 1:19 PM IST

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