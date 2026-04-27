NEET Admit Card 2026 download issue? NTA shares steps & instructions

The NEET UG 2026 admit cards were made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA) yesterday, April 26. NTA said on X earlier in the day at 11:16 am that the admit cards would be available by Monday at 10 a.m. NTA recognised the significance of the NEET UG admit card and the stress students have taken to get it in its recent update.

These are "temporary technical issues" brought on by heavy website traffic, the agency explained. However, more than 11 lakh of the 22.79 lakh students who enrolled for the exams have already downloaded their admit cards.

The date of the NEET UG exam is set for May 3. The test will be administered in 552 cities nationwide and in 14 other countries during a single shift from 2 to 5 p.m.

NTA NEET UG 2026 Admit Card: Quick tips while downloading admit cards?

Delete the cookies and cache from your browser. Try downloading in private or incognito mode. Switch to a new browser (Firefox or Chrome are suggested).

After a while, give it another chance with a reliable internet connection. Please do not panic if you are still having problems. You can write to NTA with your application number or call the NTA helpdesk.

It is important to remember that the NEET UG admit cards must be accompanied by official identification. An Aadhaar card, voter card, PAN card, or any other document specified in the NEET UG instructions section of the admit cards may be used as identification.

Details mentioned in the NEET UG 2026 admit card

· Candidate's name,

· Centre code,

· Exam centre name

· Exam address,

· Reporting time,

· Exam timing, and

· Other important instructions.

Inside the NEET UG 2026 admit card

The exam centre assigned to a candidate is definite once the admit card is issued. Under normal circumstances, after the admit card is distributed, NTA does not consider requests to change the exam location.

As soon as the admit card is downloaded from neet.nta.nic.in, candidates are expected to check the centre details and make all necessary travel arrangements beforehand.

Candidates for NEET UG 2026 who are Persons with Disabilities (PwD) or Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) must bring both their printed admit card and a valid PwD certificate to the exam centre on May 3.

For PwD candidates to choose a scribe, NTA had previously launched a special portal. In accordance with NTA guidelines, candidates who have been assigned a scribe must additionally bring relevant scribe-related papers.

More about the NEET UG admit card 2026

An important clarification from NTA is that a candidate's eligibility for the exam is 'not' automatically confirmed by receiving their NEET UG 2026 invite card. At later phases of the admissions process, especially during counselling, NTA closely examines eligibility. Even after taking the test, candidates may be rejected if their qualifying documents are shown to be at odds with the information they stated when they applied.