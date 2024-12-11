NEET PG Counselling 2024: Timetable revised; download new schedule here

Business Standard
MCC has announced the updated NEET PG Counselling 2024 schedule. Candidates participating in the counselling procedure can access the revised datesheet on the MCC's official website at mcc.nic.in

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 5:40 PM IST

The new NEET PG Counseling 2024 schedule has been made public by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC). The updated schedule is available on the MCC's official website at mcc.nic.in, for candidates who want to take part in the counseling process.
 
The revised timetable states that on December 11, 2024, the Round 2 choice filling and locking process would conclude. While the choice locking facility will be open from 4 pm on December 10 until 8 am on December 11, the choice filling link will be available until 8 am on December 11.

NEET PG Counselling 2024: Important dates 

The Round 2 choice filling/locking facility will close on December 11, 2024, in accordance with the updated schedule. The choice locking facility will open at 4 p.m. on December 10 and close at 8 a.m. on December 11, while the choice filling link will be available until 8 a.m. on December 11. 
 
 
From December 11 to December 12, 2024, the seat allocation will be processed, and on December 12, the results of the second round of seat allocation will be made public. From December 13 to December 20, the designated colleges will be the reporting and joining dates. From December 21 to December 22, institutes will verify the data of joined candidates that MCC shares.

NEET PG Counselling 2024: How to fill choices?

Go to the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.
Fill in the login details on the login page and press on submit.

Once done, fill the choices of your preference and press on submit.
Download the confirmation page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further use.
 

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

