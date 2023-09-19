NTA announces CUET 2024 dates for UG, PG; check schedule, details

Professor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), has announced that the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate Programs (CUET-UG) for the academic year 2024-25 that will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The examination is scheduled to take place from May 15 to May 31, 2024.

Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) posted on X, "For the Academic year 2024-25, Common University Entrance Test for Under-graduate programmes (CUET-UG) will be conducted by NTA from 15th May - 31 May 2024. Results will be announced within three weeks of the last test. For more details please visit https://nta.ac.in"

The CUET-UG aims to streamline the admission process for undergraduate programs across various universities and colleges in India.

By conducting a common entrance test, students will have a standardized platform to showcase their academic abilities and compete for admission to their preferred institutions.

One of the key advantages of CUET-UG is its efficiency in announcing results. Professor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar stated that results will be declared within three weeks of the conclusion of the last test.

This quick turnaround time will provide students with timely information about their performance, allowing them to plan their admissions accordingly.

Aspiring students and parents can access further details about CUET-UG, including registration procedures, syllabus, and other relevant information, on the official NTA website (https://nta.ac.in).

This initiative is expected to streamline the undergraduate admissions process, reduce redundancy, and offer a fair and equal opportunity for students from various backgrounds to secure admissions to prestigious educational institutions.

The announcement of CUET-UG for the academic year 2024-25 reflects the commitment of UGC and NTA to enhance the transparency and efficiency of the higher education system in India.

It is anticipated that CUET-UG will pave the way for a more standardized and merit-based admission process, ultimately benefiting students and educational institutions across the country.