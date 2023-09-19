close
Sensex (-0.36%)
67596.84 -241.79
Nifty (-0.29%)
20133.30 -59.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.26%)
5850.40 -15.50
Nifty Midcap (-0.42%)
40658.20 -171.70
Nifty Bank (-0.54%)
45979.85 -251.65
Heatmap

NTA announces CUET 2024 dates for UG, PG; check schedule, details

The CUET-UG aims to streamline the admission process for undergraduate programs across various universities and colleges in India

Image used for repreImage used for representation purpose onlysentative purpose only

Representative image

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2023 | 5:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Professor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC), has announced that the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate Programs (CUET-UG) for the academic year 2024-25 that will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
The examination is scheduled to take place from May 15 to May 31, 2024.
Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) posted on X, "For the Academic year 2024-25, Common University Entrance Test for Under-graduate programmes (CUET-UG) will be conducted by NTA from 15th May - 31 May 2024. Results will be announced within three weeks of the last test. For more details please visit https://nta.ac.in"
The CUET-UG aims to streamline the admission process for undergraduate programs across various universities and colleges in India.
By conducting a common entrance test, students will have a standardized platform to showcase their academic abilities and compete for admission to their preferred institutions.
One of the key advantages of CUET-UG is its efficiency in announcing results. Professor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar stated that results will be declared within three weeks of the conclusion of the last test.

Also Read

UGC NET 2023: NTA starts registration process, other details inside

NET Result to be announced tomorrow on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, says UGC chief

UGC NET result for Dec 2022 cycle expected to be released this week

UGC NET June 2023 answer key likely today; all you need to know about NTA

NTA declared UGC NET result 2023: Here's how to download UGC NET scorecard

CUET-UG to be conducted from May 15 to 31; CUET-PG from Mar 11 to 28

Bihar BTSC ITI Instructor Recruitment 2023 notice today on btsc.bih.nic.in

JKPSC civil judge registration deadline extended till September 19

BSEB Bihar STET 2023: Results may be announced today, here's how to check

59% growth in TOEFL test takers in India post-pandemic, rise in share: ETS

This quick turnaround time will provide students with timely information about their performance, allowing them to plan their admissions accordingly.
Aspiring students and parents can access further details about CUET-UG, including registration procedures, syllabus, and other relevant information, on the official NTA website (https://nta.ac.in).
This initiative is expected to streamline the undergraduate admissions process, reduce redundancy, and offer a fair and equal opportunity for students from various backgrounds to secure admissions to prestigious educational institutions.
The announcement of CUET-UG for the academic year 2024-25 reflects the commitment of UGC and NTA to enhance the transparency and efficiency of the higher education system in India.
It is anticipated that CUET-UG will pave the way for a more standardized and merit-based admission process, ultimately benefiting students and educational institutions across the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : UGC higher education Entrance Exams

First Published: Sep 19 2023 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Old Pension SchemeLatest News Live UpdatesKisan Rin PortalHappy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023Lord Ganesha idolParliament Special Session UpdatesApple releases iOS 17Burger King-Coca-Cola dealISRO | Aditya-L1 Women's Reservation Bill

Companies News

Edtech giant Byju's regrets 'delays' in settling dues of laid-off employeesGovt extends deadline for filing tax returns by companies, audit reports

Election News

Like Telangana statehood promise, Congress will deliver: Rahul GandhiMizoram polls: Farmers will top priority if ZPM wins, says party chief

India News

Women's Reservation Bill may not be enacted till 2029, even if passedGanesha idol shimmers with 69 kg gold and 336 kg silver ornaments in Mumbai

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing seasonIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon