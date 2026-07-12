Over 273,000 candidates register for DU undergraduate admissions

Over 2.73 lakh aspirants have registered for undergraduate admissions at the University of Delhi for the 2026-27 academic session, officials said on Sunday.

According to university officials, 2,73,751 candidates signed up on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal, of whom 2,18,284 completed their registrations. Of those who completed registration, 97,775 are male candidates and 1,20,509 are female candidates, according to university data.

As many as 2,06,835 aspirants have also submitted their programme and college preferences under the second phase of the admission process, they said.

The top 10 preferred programmes included BCom (Hons), BCom, BA (Hons) English, BA (Hons) Political Science, BA Programme (History and Political Science), BA (Hons) History, BSc (Hons) in Zoology, Mathematics, BSc programme Life Science and BA (Hons) Economics, they said.

The second phase of the undergraduate admission process, which began on July 3, concluded on July 11, during which the candidates were required to map their CUET-UG 2026 subjects with those studied in Class 12 and submit their preferred programme and college combinations.

Officials said the university will declare simulated ranks on the CSAS portal at 5 pm on Sunday. Candidates seeking to modify the order of their programme and college preferences can do so until 4:59 pm on July 13.

According to the admission schedule, the first CSAS allocation list will be announced on July 16, and allotted candidates must complete the admission process according to the notified timeline.

Admissions to 73 undergraduate programmes and more than 100 BA programme combinations across 67 colleges are based solely on CUET-UG 2026 scores, subject to the university's programme-specific eligibility criteria.