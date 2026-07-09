TS EAMCET 2026: First seat allotment results tomorrow, know more on website

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) will release the first-phase seat allotment result for the Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TG EAPCET) 2026 on Friday, July 10.

Once the allocation is issued, candidates who enrolled for counselling can check it by entering their application number and password on the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in. The student mock seat allocation list was released by the Council on July 4.

TG EAPCET Seat Allotment Dates

· Phase 1 counselling on or before 10 July 2026

· Phase 2 counselling on or before 22 July 2026

· Final phase counselling on or before 05 August 2026

· Internal sliding round allotment on or before 15 August 2026

ALSO READ: UPTET answer key 2026 out at upessc.up.gov.in; raise objection by Jul 14 · Spot admission round- To be out.

How to check and download the Telangana EAMCET 2026 Seat Allotment Result?

· Visit the official counselling website at tgeapcet.nic.in.

· Now, on the home page, look for the 'candidate portal' link. Access the link.

· Fill in the details below in the login window:

· Login ID Number using hall ticket number, Password and Date of Birth (dd/mm/yyyy) of TG EAPCET 2026

· Under the login, candidates can view the seat allotment order.

ALSO READ: CBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026 today at official website; how to check · Check and download the same.

TG EAPCET Allotment 2026: Payment of Tuition Fee & Self-Reporting

Make the payment of the Tuition Fee listed in the Provisional allotment order. Candidates need to pay the tuition fee using online payment (Credit Card / Debit Card / Net Banking) within the prescribed time.

· Once the fee payment is complete, students must self-report through the online system in the candidate's login and obtain the admission number to confirm the provisionally allotted seat.

· Take a printout of the admission confirmation. The applicable tuition fees are: SC/ST - INR 5,000; others - INR 10,000.

TG EAPCET Allotment 2026: What to do if the allotted seat is not as expected?

· Options submitted in Phase 1 will not be considered for the second allotment.

· Candidates should exercise fresh options/preferences in Phase 2.

· If you were in Phase 1, you can utilise the same Login ID and Password to access the Phase 2 option-entry portal.

· You may pick colleges from the remaining available seats after the completion of Phase 1.

· If you pick a new option in Phase 2 and are allotted a new seat, your previously allotted seat will be automatically cancelled and allotted to another candidate.

· The old seat will not be reclaimed.

TG EAPCET Allotment 2026: Who can exercise options in Round 2?

· Allotted a seat but student doesn’t want to join that college.

· Candidates who have not got a seat yet but have verified their certificates.

· Candidates who have never picked options yet but have already verified their certificates.

· Candidates who accepted their current seat but want to try for a better college.

· NCC and Sports students who verified certificates in Phase 1 should serve their choices now to get sports/NCC quota seats.

· Any other student who meets the basic eligibility rules.

After TS EAMCET 2026 Counselling Allotment?

After the Second Phase allotment, the candidate must physically report to the allotted college. Required actions include attending the in-person reporting, submitting a set of Xerox copies of the certificates and the original Transfer Certificate (T.C.), and receiving an acknowledgement from the college.