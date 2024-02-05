Sensex (    %)
                        
Budget Session: Bill to tackle exam malpractices introduced in Lok Sabha

In many instances, it has been observed that organised groups and mafia elements involved in malpractices deploy solver gangs, use impersonation methods and indulge in paper leaks

Image used for representation purpose only

Image used for representation purpose only

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 1:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A bill which seeks to deal sternly with malpractices and irregularities in competitive examinations, with provisions for a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine up to Rs 1 crore was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2024 was introduced by Union minister Jitendra Singh.
Students will not be a target of the proposed law. It will act against organised gangs, mafia elements and those indulging in malpractices and will not even spare government officials found in collusion with them.
The move comes against the backdrop of cancellation of a series of competitive tests such as the teacher recruitment exam in Rajasthan, Common Eligibility Test (CET) for Group-D posts in Haryana, recruitment exam for junior clerks in Gujarat and constable recruitment examination in Bihar following question paper leaks.
The bill also proposes a high-level national technical committee on public examinations that will make recommendations to make the computerised examination process more secure.
The committee shall look into developing protocols for insulating digital platforms, devising ways and means for developing foolproof IT security systems, ensuring electronic surveillance of examination centres and formulating national standards and services for both IT and physical infrastructure to be deployed for conduct of such examinations.
In many instances, it has been observed that organised groups and mafia elements involved in malpractices deploy solver gangs, use impersonation methods and indulge in paper leaks.
The bill primarily aims to deter such nefarious elements.
The objective of the bill is to bring in greater transparency, fairness and credibility to the public examination systems and to reassure the youth that their sincere and genuine efforts will be fairly rewarded and their future is safe.
Addressing a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament at the beginning of the Budget session on January 31, President Droupadi Murmu had said the government is aware of the concerns of the youth regarding irregularities in examinations.
"Therefore, it has been decided to enact a new law to deal sternly with such malpractices," she had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Lok Sabha Budget session Budget spending budget support government exams Competitive exam cheating Question paper leak

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 1:28 PM IST

