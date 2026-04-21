West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026 Date and Time: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced the Madhyamik Pariksha (secondary examination) 2026 result date. As per the board, the Class 10 results will be declared on May 8, 2026. Students can download their marksheets from the official websites - wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in.

The West Bengal Madhyamik exams were conducted in pen-and-paper mode from February 2 to February 12. Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready to access their scorecards as soon as the result link is activated.

How to check the West Bengal board Class 10 marksheet online?

· Visit the official website at wbbse.wb.gov.in

· On the homepage, press on the link titled 'West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026'

· Fill in your roll number and date of birth in the login window

· Verify the CAPTCHA code appearing on the screen

· Click on submit

ALSO READ: UP Board Result 2026: Dates, How to check Class 10th, 12th results? · Students can download their Madhyamik marksheets and keep them safe for later use.

About the West Bengal board Class 10 exams

Due to the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, this year’s result schedule drew heightened attention. Vote counting is set for May 4, while polling will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. As these dates approached, many speculated that the result announcement might be delayed, but the board’s recent confirmation has put all doubts to rest.

For the 2026 Madhyamik exam, a total of 9,71,340 candidates registered and appeared. This included 4,26,733 boys, 5,44,606 girls, and one transgender candidate, highlighting the scale and significance of the examination in West Bengal.