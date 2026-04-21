Tuesday, April 21, 2026 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026: When will class 10 results be out?

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026: When will class 10 results be out?

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced the Madhyamik Result 2026 date. The Class 10 results will be released on May 8, 2026, on the official websites

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026

West Bengal Madhyamik 10, 12 Result 2026 Date and Time

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026 Date and Time: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced the Madhyamik Pariksha (secondary examination) 2026 result date. As per the board, the Class 10 results will be declared on May 8, 2026. Students can download their marksheets from the official websites - wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in.
 
The West Bengal Madhyamik exams were conducted in pen-and-paper mode from February 2 to February 12. Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready to access their scorecards as soon as the result link is activated.

How to check the West Bengal board Class 10 marksheet online?

·        Visit the official website at wbbse.wb.gov.in
 
 
·        On the homepage, press on the link titled 'West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2026'
 
·        Fill in your roll number and date of birth in the login window

Also Read

UP Board Result 2026 soon

UP Board Result 2026: Dates, How to check Class 10th, 12th results?

Assam elections, Assam election, Election, Vote, Voting, Assam Vote

23% candidates in West Bengal poll phase 2 have criminal cases: ADR report

UK Board Result 2026

UK Board Result 2026: How and where to check UBSE Class 10 and 12 results?

JAC board results 2026

JAC board results 2026: Jharkhand Class 10th, 12th results to be out soon

Supreme Court, SC

West Bengal SIR: SC seeks report on functioning of appellate tribunals

 
·        Verify the CAPTCHA code appearing on the screen
 
·        Click on submit
 
·        Students can download their Madhyamik marksheets and keep them safe for later use. 

About the West Bengal board Class 10 exams

Due to the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, this year’s result schedule drew heightened attention. Vote counting is set for May 4, while polling will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. As these dates approached, many speculated that the result announcement might be delayed, but the board’s recent confirmation has put all doubts to rest.
 
For the 2026 Madhyamik exam, a total of 9,71,340 candidates registered and appeared. This included 4,26,733 boys, 5,44,606 girls, and one transgender candidate, highlighting the scale and significance of the examination in West Bengal.

More From This Section

JEE Main Result 2026

JEE Main Result 2026: NTA scorecard, answer key to be released soon

Karnataka SSLC Results 2026

KSEAB SSLC Result 2026: Karnataka Class 10 results to be out soon

UP Board Result 2026

UP Board Result 2026: How to check class 10th and 12th UPMSP results?

college students, students, auditorium, watch, audience

IIFR to address faculty shortage, deepen global academic partnerships

JEE Main Session 2 Result

JEE Main Session 2 Result to be released on April 20: Check details here

Topics : West Bengal board results West Bengal board exams West Bengal board examinations board exams Class 10 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to WatchQ4 Results TodayBank of Maharastra Share PriceStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayIPL 2026, SRH vs DC Playing 11IMD Heatwave AlertVedanta Share PricePersonal Finance