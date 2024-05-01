The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today said that there is no confirmation about the possibility of the CBSE 2024 results being declared on May 1, Wednesday. The Class 10, 12 results will be reported likely together and around the same time. When the results are declared, students who have shown up for the same can take a look at the results on the official site at cbse.gov.in.

CBSE spokesperson while responding to a fake news circulating on the internet about class 10 and 12 results being declared on May 1, told Hindustan Times that “there is no news about results yet.”

CBSE results can be viewed at the board's official sites at cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Moreover, students can utilize the DigiLocker application and site (digilocker.gov.in) to get to their marksheets.

CBSE Class 10, 12 examination: Time and Date

The CBSE Class 10 exam was held from February 15 to March 13, 2024, and the Class 12 exam occurred from February 15 to April 2, 2024. Each exam was conducted in one shift, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. each day. Around 39 lakh applicants registered for the CBSE Board exams in 2024, encompassing both Class 10 and 12.

CBSE Class 10, 12 exam 2024: Steps to check

1. Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

2. Find and press the link for CBSE Board Result 2024.

3. Log in to your account utilising your credentials.

4. Enter your roll number or registration number, then click on submit.

5. You'll be able to view both your CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results once submitted.

6. You can view your result and have the option to download it for later.

CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2024: websites to check

Given below is a list of websites where you can view the CBSE Board Results 2024:

• cbseresults.nic.in

• digilocker.gov.in

• results.gov.in

• results.cbse.nic.in

• cbse.nic.in

• cbse.gov.in.