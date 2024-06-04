Business Standard
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Reddy resigns after YSRCP defeat in assembly polls

Except one minister, all the cabinet colleagues of Jagan are trailing in the polls

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Source/X)

Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 8:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Following the YSR Congress's defeat in the assembly polls, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday tendered his resignation to Governor S Abdul Nazeer, official sources said.
Except one minister, all the cabinet colleagues of Jagan are trailing in the polls.

Speaker Thammineni Sitaram also lost the poll to his TDP rival K Ravi Kumar in Amadalavalas assembly segment.
Jagan is likely to continue as caretaker CM until the new government takes over in the state, sources added.

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 8:22 PM IST

