Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Reddy resigns after YSRCP defeat in assembly polls

Following the YSR Congress's defeat in the assembly polls, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday tendered his resignation to Governor S Abdul Nazeer, official sources said.





Except one minister, all the cabinet colleagues of Jagan are trailing in the polls.

Speaker Thammineni Sitaram also lost the poll to his TDP rival K Ravi Kumar in Amadalavalas assembly segment.

Jagan is likely to continue as caretaker CM until the new government takes over in the state, sources added.