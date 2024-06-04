Business Standard
Celebrations break out in Andhra as NDA set to win; TDP in pole position

TDP has won 12 seats, and is leading in 121, Jana Sena won two and is leading in three while the BJP won one segment and is leading in seven

TDP contested the polls in coalition with Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP) and the BJP. (File photo)

Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

Celebrations broke out at Telugu Desam Party, BJP and Janasena offices across Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday as the NDA is poised to form the government in the state.
According to the latest update by Election Commission, TDP won 12 seats, and is leading in 121, Jana Sena won two and is leading in three while the BJP won one segment and is leading in seven.
TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu celebrated the occasion along with his family members by cutting a cake. His son Lokesh who is leading in Mangalagiri assembly segment was also present.
Naidu on Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet colleague Amit Shah over the NDA's impending victory in the Lok Sabha polls.
PM Modi and Amit Shah in turn congratulated Chandrababu Naidu on the grand victory of the NDA alliance in Andhra Pradesh. Naidu dialed both the leaders.
Cadres and leaders of the three parties celebrated the victories at their respective places across the state.
It is history rewritten. We are getting a thumping majority in all the assembly segments in Guntur Parliamentary constituency, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, TDP candidate from Guntur Lok Sabha seat told reporters.
As part of a seat-sharing deal among NDA partners, TDP contested 144 Assembly and 17 Lok Sabha constituencies while BJP put up candidates in six Lok Sabha and 10 assembly seats.
Janasena contested two Lok Sabha and 21 assembly seats.

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 5:13 PM IST

