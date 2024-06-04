Andhra Pradesh assembly polls: TDP leads in 109 seats, YSRCP in 18 seats

N Chandrababu Naidu is leading in Kuppam assembly segment after one round of counting with 893 votes, over his YSRCP rival KRJ Bharat (Photo: PTI)

The opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has crossed the halfway mark by leading in 109 Assembly seats out of the total 175 segments in Andhra Pradesh in the rarely trends.

According to the Election Commission data, the ruling YSRCP is leading in 18 seats while TDP's NDA partner Janasena is leading in 15 segments and alliance partner BJP in four segments.

After two rounds of counting, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is leading in Pulivendula Assembly constituency with 5,175 votes over his TDP rival Ravi.

In Mangalagiri, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh is leading with 8,411 votes over his YSRCP rival M Lavanya after two rounds of counting.

Meanwhile, Irrigation Minister and senior YSRCP leader A Rambabu is trailing his TDP rival K Lakshminarayana, who is leading with 2,442 votes after two rounds of counting.

Mines Minister and senior YSRCP leader P Ramachandra Reddy is leading with 45 votes in Punganuru over his TDP opponent C Ramachandra Reddy.

YSRCP leader and Animal Husbandry Minister S Appala Raju is trailing his TDP rival G Sireesha in Palasa. Sireesha is leading with 4,388 votes after one round of counting.

Education Minister and TDP senior leader B Satyanarayana is trailing his TDP rival K Kala Venkata Rao by 601 votes in Cheepurupalle.